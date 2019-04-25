The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Hosts 31st Annual Lifesavers Gala

NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be hosting its annual Lifesavers Gala on Tuesday, May 7 in The Appel Room of Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall. Hosted by musician Alex Boyé, the gala honors individuals who have made a substantial contribution to suicide prevention and recognizes the organization's accomplishments over the past year. Tickets are available for purchase online.

"Our annual gala brings people together who dedicate significant time and effort to raise awareness and inspire more people to speak openly about suicide prevention," said Robert Gebbia, Chief Executive Officer of AFSP. "This event helps us raise funds for innovative research and delivery of our education programs as we continue to work to stop suicide."

This year, AFSP will be honoring:

San Francisco 49ers player Solomon Thomas and his parents with the Survivors of Loss Award

and will be honored with the Public Awareness Award for their dedication to safely sharing stories and responsibly reporting on suicide Research awards will be given to Dr. Greg Simon of Kaiser Permanente and Dr. J. John Mann of Columbia University for their work in suicide prevention research

To learn more and purchase gala tickets, visit: https://afsp.org/lifesavers-gala-2019/. The gala chair of the Lifesavers Gala this year will be Husseini Manji, M.D., Global Therapeutic Head, Neuroscience at Janssen Research and Development, LLC.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

