The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Unveils New Look for Survivor Day

"For many, Survivor Day presents an opportunity to find the strength, within ourselves and alongside fellow suicide loss survivors. We attend programs on this day to help us gain new understanding about suicide, mental health, and grief. In selecting a new look for Survivor Day, we sought to arrive at something that would be warm and welcoming for those new to suicide loss, while also validating the journeys and resilience of the many loss survivors who return to these events year after year," said Dr. Doreen Marshall, the vice president of programs for AFSP .

Each year, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention sponsors hundreds of large and small Survivor Day events around the world, in which suicide loss survivors come together to find comfort and understanding through their shared experience. While each event is unique and offers various programming, all feature an AFSP-produced documentary that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection. In past years, the logo for the event was a globe, signifying the worldwide capacity of the event. The new logo, font and colors for the event, designed by social impact agency Purpose Campaigns, conveys the hope and sense of connection that these events can provide for those in attendance. "We wanted the logo to reflect the impactful Survivor Day programming AFSP provides and its ability to help loss survivors through their healing journeys," said Emma MacDonald, creative director of Purpose Campaigns.

In 1999, Senator Harry Reid introduced a resolution to the United States Senate which led to the creation of National Survivors of Suicide Day. As citizens of other countries began observing the day in their local communities, it was renamed as International Survivors of Suicide Day.

To find a Survivor Day event in your community and see the new look of this program: SurvivorDay.org.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

