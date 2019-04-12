The American Kennel Club And Royal Canin Announce Renewal Of Multi-Year Agreement To Sponsor The Nation's Largest Canine Event

NEW YORK, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), the world's largest purebred dog registry, and Royal Canin, a leading global pet food company specializing in breed-health nutrition, are pleased to announce the renewal of a multi-year agreement for Royal Canin to continue as the presenting sponsor of the nation's largest dog show, The AKC National Championship.

New this year is "The Road to The National Championship," a variety of specially-produced content on AKC.TV (AKC's OTT network) that will highlight the journey of various canine athletes as they make their way to the AKC National Championship in December. Content will include live events in conformation, agility, rally, and obedience and more from around the country as well as lifestyle and breed programming.

"We are happy to continue our collaboration with Royal Canin as a sponsor for the National Championship," said Dennis Sprung, President and CEO of the American Kennel Club. "Our show celebrates the very best of the dog sport and continues to grow each year. This renewed relationship enables us to continue to highlight the canine-human bond and the achievements of dedicated breeders from around the world."

Royal Canin was founded more than 50 years ago on the belief that health is unique to every breed and nutrition should be tailored to meet the specific need of each and every dog. Today, Royal Canin offers more than 60 breed-specific formulas, along with age and lifestyle nutrition and a comprehensive therapeutic line of products to help dogs live their healthiest lives.

"As a pet nutrition leader among breeders and a long-time supporter of dog sports, we are pleased to renew and expand our partnership with the AKC," said Kamie Eckert, Royal Canin USA President. "The sponsorship is a perfect complement to our brand philosophy, and we are excited to continue working with the AKC to present one of the most prestigious dog events in the world."

The AKC National Championship is one of the world's premiere dog events. It is the largest dog event in the North America and the only dog show hosted by the American Kennel Club. The National Championship is held in conjunction with the AKC Agility Invitational, the AKC Obedience Classic, the National Owner-Handled Series Finals, and Junior competitions in Conformation, Agility, Obedience and Rally®.

The 2019 AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin will take place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from Dec. 14-15, 2019. The event will showcase more than 5,000 of the top national and international dogs, as well as the same competitions and attractions held in previous years, including:

Best Bred-by-Exhibitor competition

AKC/Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy Stakes

AKC National Owner-Handler Series Finals

AKC Agility Invitational

AKC Obedience Classic

North American Diving Dogs

Juniors competitions in each sport

The Orlando Cluster Shows, including the Space Coast Kennel Club of Palm Bay, Brevard Kennel Club and the Central Florida Kennel Club shows will precede the National Championship at the same site Dec. 10-12, 2019.

As in the previous four years, the National Championship will stream the show via a live webcast. Last year's popular live stream on AKC.TV garnered millions of viewers over two days. The 2019 livestream will air on AKC.TV.

Official entry forms and the complete Premium List for the 2019 AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin will be available online in mid-September at www.akc.org and www.onofrio.com. Hotel room blocks around the convention center are now open. For more information, please visit: http://www.akc.org/events/national-championship/.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us .

