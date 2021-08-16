The American Legion Calls Taliban Return 'sad event for humanity'

News provided by

The American Legion

Aug 16, 2021, 19:31 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James W. "Bill" Oxford, national commander of The American Legion, calls "the collapse of the Afghanistan government a sad event for humanity. The fall of Afghanistan in no way denigrates the honorable service of the men and women who served, bled, and died there."

About The American Legion 
The American Legion is the largest veterans service organization with nearly 2 million members in more than 12,000 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans.

Contact: John Raughter, Media Relations
[email protected] or 317-630-1350

SOURCE The American Legion

Related Links

http://www.legion.org

Also from this source

The American Legion Tango Alpha Lima podcast presents a special...

California Student Elected President of the 2021 American Legion...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics