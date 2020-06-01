The American Legion National Commander: 'America, you can do better than this'

INDIANAPOLIS, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Commander of The American Legion James W. "Bill" Oxford issued the following statement today:

"The desecration of national war memorials, which honor veterans of all races, is an absolute disgrace. The heroes honored by these monuments fought for social justice and freedom for all. Moreover America's veterans, who witnessed horrific violence in theaters around the world, should not have to see the same death and destruction here at home. The American Legion has always believed in equality for all. We also believe in the decency of the vast majority of law enforcement officers. Those who break the law, whether they are police officers or violent protesters, should be arrested and prosecuted. America, you can do better than this."

The American Legion, www.legion.org, is the nation's largest veterans service organization and was founded in 1919 on the four pillars of a strong national defense, the care and wellbeing of U.S. military veterans, patriotic youth programs and Americanism.

Media contacts: Indianapolis: John Raughter (317) 630-1350, [email protected]; Washington: Paul Harris (202) 263-2991, [email protected]

SOURCE The American Legion

Related Links

http://www.legion.org

