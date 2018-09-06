The American Oncology Network, LLC Welcomes Oncology/Hematology of Loudoun and Reston in Virginia

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that Oncology/Hematology of Loudoun and Reston, the leading community oncology/hematology practice in Lansdowne, Dulles and Reston, Virginia, joined AON on Nov. 5, 2018. AON is an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders uniting to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.

With this partnership and the practice's locations in Lansdowne, Dulles and Reston, the Oncology/Hematology of Loudoun and Reston has increased its current services offered to cancer patients with enhanced technology and an expanded oral oncolytic outpatient pharmacy, pathology and central laboratory services and care management.

AON CEO, Bradley Prechtl, MBA, stated, "It is a pleasure to welcome Drs. Rangappa Rajendra, MD, Manoel A. Moraes, MD, Jeffrey D. White, MD, Marianne Barnhill, MD and the entire Oncology/Hematology of Loudoun and Reston family to American Oncology Network. Oncology/Hematology of Loudoun and Reston's dedication to serving and supporting patients in Virginia with expert cancer care in a community setting is truly inspiring."

AON Board Member, Dr. William Harwin, said, "Oncology/Hematology of Loudoun and Reston is a highly regarded practice that delivers exemplary care to its patients. With AON, the company's physician leadership retains the autonomy to make the best decisions for their patients and staff, while they receive AON support for pharmaceutical purchasing strategies, human resources, revenue cycle, payer negotiations and technology."

Oncology/Hematology of Loudoun and Reston Senior Physician Dr. Rangappa Rajendra, said, "Oncology/Hematology of Loudoun and Reston is committed to providing expert cancer care for our patients here in Virginia and in the surrounding areas. Joining AON is in the interest of our patients and the communities we serve. Joining with AON allows our physicians, clinicians and staff to continue focusing on treating patients while Oncology/Hematology of Loudoun and Reston enhances the services that we provide."

With a drive to help every American have access to exceptional cancer care, AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

Founded in 2017, American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most ... providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a Care Management Team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensure that patients' experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

About Oncology/Hematology of Loudoun and Reston: (www.loudounoncology.com)

Oncology/Hematology of Loudoun and Reston, P.C., founded in 1997, specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of adults with cancer or hematological abnormalities. State of the art treatment is administered by knowledgeable and professional staff in a warm, compassionate atmosphere. Patients, family members and caregivers are treated with dignity and respect towards the common goals of health and healing.

