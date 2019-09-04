The American Society of Plastic Surgeons hosts 88th Annual 'Plastic Surgery The Meeting'

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) hosts the specialty's largest scientific meeting, Plastic Surgery The Meeting , in San Diego, California Sept. 20 – 23 for plastic surgeons, residents and allied health professionals. This year's meeting features more than 250 educational offerings to help aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgeons develop new techniques, review new technologies, enhance patient safety and improve procedure outcomes.

From continuing medical education and cutting-edge research to hot-topic panel discussions and hands-on cadaver lab programming, attendees from more than 70 countries will create a custom-tailored learning experiences to suit their professional goals and individual needs.

"Plastic Surgery The Meeting is the most comprehensive educational conference for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgeons," said Alan Matarasso, MD, president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. "Whether it's emerging technologies, innovative surgical techniques or new scientific data—all of the information presented at The Meeting is designed for plastic surgeons to seamlessly integrate into their practices to advance patient safety and quality outcomes."

While Plastic Surgery The Meeting offers six unique educational tracks presented by world-renowned faculty, including aesthetic, craniomaxillofacial, breast and reconstructive surgery, The Meeting will host its Hot Topics session on Sept. 19—a special preview of interactive discussions about the latest research and technology impacting the specialty. Esteemed experts will impart their findings on lasers and energy, aesthetics and injectables, stem cells, wound healing, 3-D imaging and printing, handheld ultrasound, fat grafting, social media and cybersecurity.

Plastic Surgery The Meeting has provided generations of aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgeons the continuing medical education and latest cutting-edge research to grow all aspects of their surgical careers and practices. All sessions, labs and courses help identify current and emerging issues and medical advances in plastic surgery that impact the diagnosis and delivery of treatment for a wide range of patients – and help assess the potential applications of new techniques, medical devices and pharmaceuticals into clinical practice.

To learn more about the educational activities and events, please visit PlasticSurgeryTheMeeting.com .

About the American Society of Plastic Surgeons

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) is the world's largest organization of board-certified plastic surgeons. Representing more than 8,000 members, the Society is a leading authority and information source on aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. ASPS is comprised of more than 93 percent of all board-certified plastic surgeons in the United States. Founded in 1931, the Society represents physicians certified by The American Board of Plastic Surgery or The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. ASPS advances quality care to plastic surgery patients by encouraging high standards of training, ethics, physician practice and research in plastic surgery.

