The American Turkish Society Announces its Ninth Class of Young Society Leaders

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Turkish Society is pleased to announce the ninth class of "Young Society Leaders," a group of 20 accomplished professionals with a demonstrated record of leadership ability and commitment to serve the U.S.-Turkish community at large.

"We are pleased to welcome our newest class of Young Society Leaders. Like those who came before them, they are a diverse group of young people who are becoming leaders in their respective fields and who will undoubtedly provide the future leadership of the Society and take a major role in shaping and improving Turkish American relations.We are proud to have all of them on board," said Lawrence M. Kaye, Co-Vice Chair of The American Turkish Society.

"Congratulations to the new class of Young Society Leaders. We're thrilled to have you with us in creating an extraordinary future for the next generation of leaders and driving change in matters important to the American-Turkish community at large. Young Society Leaders represent a diverse field of professions from business, law, science, academia to the arts. Each of us has the opportunity, the privilege, to make a difference in creating a world that brings together the best of American and Turkish societies and inspire our global community to act," said Ertem Osmanoğlu, Chair of the Young Society Leaders and Member of the Board at The American Turkish Society.

The newest members of the Young Society Leaders program are:

Feride Tansug Acar- Founder of L'Appart PR Istanbul , Founder of FT Consultancy/ LifeisStyle.us Melis Aker - Writer, Actor, Musician Korhan Basaran - Artistic Director & Choreographer K. Suha Boylu - President at KSB Group Buke Cuhadar - Vice President of Global Operations at Global Entrepreneurship Network Kurt Davis Jr. - Senior Vice President at Houlihan Lokey Tugce Dursun - Managing Director at Barclays David R. Goldberg -Ph.D. - Chairman Emeritus, Lensdrop, Inc. and Engaging Eurasia Fellow, Harvard University Ferve Khan - Associate in the Bankruptcy & Restructuring Group at BakerHostetler LLP Ruya Koman - Actress & Filmmaker Jennifer Miel - Executive Director, Middle East , Turkey and Central Asia Affairs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce - Executive Director, U.S.-Turkey Business Council, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Selman Nacar - Founder & Film Director at Kuyu Fim Sebnem Tugce Pala - Energy Policy and Grant Strategy Director at REEF Technology Binnaz Saktanber - Writer & Editor Kerem Siral - Founder at Aradolu Melisa Tapan - Founder of Gate 27 Capt. Seda Turhan - Co-founder at Domer Marine & Domer Trade Aydogan Yanilmaz - Voice Building Engineer at Apple Mahir Yavuz - Founder at Topos Derya Yenice Oflu - Co-Founder & Technical Manager at Domer Trade

The American Turkish Society's mission is to enhance business, economic, and cultural ties between Turkey and the United States. The Society convenes leaders in government, business, and civil society to discuss and advance U.S.-Turkish relations; fosters understanding and cooperation between the two countries through education, cultural exchange, philanthropy, and networking; informs the American public about Turkey's current affairs, economy, history, and society; presents and supports programs highlighting Turkish arts and culture; and nurtures the next generation of leaders through its Young Society Leaders program. Founded in 1949 by a group of visionaries, The American Turkish Society is the oldest American institution dedicated to building bridges between the United States and Turkey in order to achieve common goals of peace and prosperity. The American Turkish Society is a 501(c) 3 charitable organization, registered in New York State. Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

