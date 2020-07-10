The AmeriFlex Group® Announces Launch of Flagship Premiere Office in Santa Barbara, CA.

TAG, which currently consists of 55 client-facing Transitional Wealth Planning™ professionals and 29 affiliated offices throughout the Western U.S., has deep roots in Santa Barbara, CA. We believe that new normal will require local professionals to be supported by a deep virtual bench to meet the complex and constantly changing needs of our clients. The days of staying small are behind us – The AmeriFlex Group's Virtual Ensemble provides the power of a large team of specialists, dedicated to serving your every financial need, while maintaining the local feel you have grown to know and love.

Hannah Buschbom, CFP®, CDFA™, CFF® will manage the office. She is a graduate of Westmont College in Santa Barbara, CA, earning Bachelor's in Economics & Business with an emphasis in Accounting. She holds the Certified Financial Planning Designation (CFP®), Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA™), and most recently, the Certified Financial Fiduciary (CFF®) designation. Hannah is celebrating her tenth year with The AmeriFlex Group.

As an owner of TAG, Buschbom commented, "This is a natural fit – with 30+ years of history in the greater Santa Barbara community - it makes sense that this location is to become our AmeriFlex Group Premiere flagship office. I'm excited to lead this office, which will serve our existing and growing local client base. Additionally, I will be consulting in the design and growth of other AmeriFlex Premiere offices in California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington."

Diana Heu, MBA, and TAG Chief Compliance Officer commented, "We are proud to have Hannah as our partner in growth. She is a true visionary. She co-founded The W Source - a female-centric professional and service organization that assists female-owned businesses to grow through networking – which also started in Santa Barbara and has grown to 28 chapters nationwide."

Securities offered through SagePoint Financial, Inc. (SPF), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through The AmeriFlex® Group, an Independent Registered Investment Advisor. SPF is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of SPF. Insurance is offered independent of SPF.

Contact: Jesse Kurrasch, [email protected]

SOURCE The AmeriFlex Group

