The AmeriFlex Group Announces The Launch Of Ameriflex Premier Virtual Family Office (VFO)

LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmeriFlex Group® (TAG) headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, recently announced the launch of Ameriflex Premier – Virtual Family Office (VFO). The VFO was designed primarily to serve HNW households, business owners, and C-Suite financial-wellness demands. The VFO is perfectly suited for the client that wants an all-encompassing view of their wealth and the management of "their financial world."

Tom Goodson, CEO & Founder of The AmeriFlex Group® commented, "We offer a fully-integrated digital wealth planning experience, that is (in many cases) a lower cost than currently available in the market. The Family Office and Virtual Family Office is a fragmented service/provider market. We see great opportunity to serve the fast-growing high-net-worth space with a consistent deliverable. This service provides the efficient capability to integrate data and risk management, tax minimization, business integration, family estate/retirement and multi-generational planning. We intend, with the support of our local TAG Members, to initially offer the service in markets we currently operate in: Southern CA, the greater Phoenix, AZ and Denver, CO areas, as well as Las Vegas/Reno, NV and Houston, TX. We are also available for conversations with advisors not currently in The AmeriFlex Group that are interested in effectively entering this space."

Additionally, Mr. Goodson commented, "One of the failures in other VFO models is the ability to scale and serve the varying needs of the VFO clients. Fortunately, we have entered into an agreement with The W Source ( www.thewsource.com ) to provide a built-in referral network for professional female accountants, attorneys, and risk management specialists to serve the basic needs of these VFO clients."

