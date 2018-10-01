LONDON, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated material handling (AMH) equipment market to exhibit significant growth during 2018–2024



The AMH equipment market is expected to reach USD 53.59 billion by 2024 from USD 33.46 billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 8.2%. The key factors driving the growth of the market include growing presence of start-up companies offering robotic solutions for warehouse automation, increasing popularity of AMH equipment among leading industries, significant recovery in global manufacturing, and rising labor cost and safety concerns. However, the high upfront cost of AMH equipment for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and high integration and switching costs are key restraining factors for the market growth.



AMH equipment market for robots to exhibit high growth during forecast period

The market for robots is expected to grow at the highest from 2018 to 2024.Implementing robots greatly increases the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing and warehouse operating companies.



Moreover, the use of robots can reduce labor cost, protect personnel or employees from injuries, and provide a high return on investment. Such advantages are fueling the demand for robots in manufacturing units and warehousing facilities.

AMH equipment market for unit load material handling systems expected to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period"

The AMH equipment market for unit load material handling systems is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during 2018–2024.Unit load material handling systems involve appropriately sized items organized into a single unit that can be moved easily.



It is a quick and economical method to move a large number of items in a single run. The unit load material handling systems are widely used in various industries as they are cost-effective and capable of handling several items simultaneously, thereby reducing the number of trips and time required for loading and unloading, along with the cost of handling.



Market for packaging to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The AMH equipment market for packaging is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2018–2024.The role of packaging has become significant in the industries such as e-commerce, food & beverages, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.



The primary purpose of packaging is to provide protection to the item or product as it is handled numerous times during the order fulfillment process.The use of AMH equipment in the packaging process enhances the quality of packaging.



The equipment is capable of working with various packaging designs and multiple pack sizes for different products. They can optimize the packaging of both small and large, and fragile products with optimum speed, along with eliminating the human errors.



AMH equipment market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018–2024.The growth is attributed to the presence of some of the largest and fastest-growing economies—such as China, Japan, and India—in the world.



Huge domestic demand for products and services, and significant business growth opportunities have led to the establishment of the manufacturing and warehousing units of various industries, such as automotive, metals and heavy machinery, and semiconductor & electronics, in the region.This offers an attractive growth opportunity for the AMH equipment market in APAC.



Various exhibitions such as CEMAT Asia (2018), Intermodal Asia (2019), LOGMAT China (2019), CEMAT India (2020), India Warehousing & Logistics Show (2019), LOGMAT India (2019), Chemlogistics India (2019), and Logis-Tech Tokyo (2018) aim at bringing together leading international decision-makers from the global transport and logistics sectors. These exhibitions allow warehousing and logistics communities to come together to meet, and establish network and business partnerships.



Break-up of profile of primary participants for the report as given below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 30% and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C level – 50%, Director level – 35%, Manager level – 15%

• By Region – North America - 40%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 20%, RoW – 5%



The key players in the market include Toyota Industries (Japan), Jungheinrich (Germany), KION (Germany), Daifuku (Japan), Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (US), Hanwha (South Korea), John Bean Technologies (US), KUKA (Germany), BEUMER (Germany), Fives (France), KNAPP (Germany), Murata Machinery (Japan), SSI Schaefer (Germany), TGW (Austria), and Viastore (Germany).

The global AMH equipment market is categorized on the basis of product, system type, function, industry, and region.The AMH equipment market based on product is segmented into robots, conveyor and sortation systems, automated storage & retrieval systems (ASRS), cranes, and automated guided vehicles (AGVs).



On the basis of system type, the AMH equipment market has been split into unit load material handling systems and bulk load material handling systems.The AMH equipment market has been segmented on the basis of industry into automotive, chemicals, aviation, semiconductor & electronics, e-commerce, food & beverages, healthcare, metals and heavy machinery, and others.



The AMH equipment market has been segmented into 4 regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



