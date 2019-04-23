The Amynta Group Appoints Robert Giammarco As Chairman and CEO

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amynta Group ("Amynta" or "the Company"), an industry leading group of managing general agent, warranty and specialty risk companies, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Robert Giammarco as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Giammarco joins Amynta from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he served as Managing Director, Head of Americas Financial Institutions Group. He brings deep insurance sector expertise, longstanding industry relationships, M&A expertise, and a proven track record of building and leading high-performing teams. He succeeds Stuart Hollander who will become an advisor to the Amynta Board of Directors.

"We have known Rob for many years and he has been an outstanding banker to the insurance sector, with a great track record of driving value for clients," said Vahe Dombalagian, a Managing Director at Madison Dearborn Partners and a member of the Amynta Board of Directors. "We are looking forward to having him bring the same focus, energy and dedication to Amynta as we continue to build an industry leading business. Rob's passion, unique expertise and leadership skills position him well to lead Amynta as we maintain our significant momentum through increased platform scale and strong organic growth. We are confident that his impressive network of industry relationships, complemented by his deep M&A experience, will enable Amynta to achieve strong growth moving forward."

Dombalagian continued, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Stuart for his strong leadership during this critical period of establishing Amynta as an independent company with the resources and strategy to grow each of its market leading business units. We wish Stuart the best in his future endeavors."

Giammarco has been with Bank of America Merrill Lynch for over 20 years, having led the Financial Institutions Group for the Americas since 2014. He has been responsible for managing a variety of the firm's key relationships in the insurance and insurance services sectors, having advised on several of the industry's defining transactions.

Giammarco said: "I am thrilled to join Amynta at this exciting time in its development. Together, we will continue to build a leading franchise that will deliver strong value to our customers, carriers, distribution partners and employees. We will have a relentless customer focus, delivering innovative products and solutions. I look forward to joining all of my colleagues at Amynta as we build on the many growth opportunities ahead of us."

About the Amynta Group

The Amynta Group is one of the leading insurance distribution and services companies with over $1.5 billion in generated premium and 1,800 associates across North America, Europe and Australia. Amynta operates in three primary segments: Managing General Agencies, Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment, and Specialty Risk. We are an independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company recognized for serving leading carriers, wholesalers and retail agencies with innovative insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.amyntagroup.com.

SOURCE The Amynta Group

Related Links

http://www.amyntagroup.com

