The high prevalence of lung cancer is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing need for treatments coupled with the advances in therapeutics such as targeted therapy is encouraging more and more patients to undergo treatments using ALK inhibitor therapeutics. As a result, owing to the strong incidence rates of the disease and the increasing drug approvals, global ALK inhibitors market will register considerable growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market will register a CAGR of about 21% by 2023.







Patient assistance programs and reimbursement programs are expected to help with the high-cost regimen of ALK inhibitors to a large extent, which would encourage more patients to avail the treatment, thereby driving the market growth.



Despite being highly efficacious, ALK inhibitors used for treatment NSCLC are associated with a spectrum of side effects. These side effects hinder patient adherence to the treatment, which poses a challenge to market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market during 2019-2023, view our report.



The market appears to be concentrated with the presence of a few market players. ALK inhibitors have demonstrated efficacy in the oncology indications such as NSCLC, which has been encouraging vendors to extend their application to various other oncology indications through additional clinical trials. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



