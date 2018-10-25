NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4%



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05598592



The anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market is projected to reach USD 695.7 million by 2023 from USD 424.2 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2023. The increasing volume of diagnostic tests performed in anatomic pathology laboratories and the increasing number of legal cases around cancer misdiagnosis are the key factors driving the growth of the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market. In addition, the integration of laboratory information systems with track and trace pathology systems and rapid growth in the emerging markets of APAC and Latin America are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the leading players operating in the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market. However, the high cost associated with the implementation of track and trace solutions in anatomic pathology laboratories is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Consumables segment is estimated to witness the highest growth in the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market, by product, during the forecast period

On the basis of product, the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market is broadly segmented into software, hardware, and consumables. The consumables segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the recurrent use of consumables such as barcode labels & RFID tags (for labeling slides, blocks, and specimens) and the increasing volume of biopsy samples to be tested in laboratories.



RFID segment to witness the highest growth in the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market, by technology, during the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market is segmented into barcode and radiofrequency identification (RFID).The RFID segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the RFID technology by large-chain pathology laboratories due to advantages such as increased data storage and higher reader throughput (as compared to barcode systems).



Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies such as China and India; improving standard of living; growing demand for quality medical care; increasing healthcare spending; rising awareness about the use of anatomic pathology tests among physicians; and growth in the demand for cancer diagnostics are driving the growth of the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market in the Asia Pacific.



Breakdown of Primary Participants from the Supply Side

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 46%, Tier 2: 33%, and Tier 3: 21%

• By Designation: C-level: 43%, D-level: 35%, and Others: 22%

• By Region: North America: 38%, Europe: 26%, Asia Pacific: 24%, and the Rest of the World: 12%



Breakdown of Primary Participants from the Demand Side

• By End User: Hospital Laboratories: 45%, Independent and Reference Laboratories: 30%, and Other End Users: 25%

• By Designation: C-level: 43%, D-level: 35%, and Others: 22%

• By Region: North America: 38%, Europe: 26%, Asia Pacific: 24%, and the Rest of the World: 12%



Some of the major players in the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Leica Biosystems (Germany), General Data Healthcare (US), Ventana Medical Systems (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Sunquest Information Systems (US), Zebra Technologies (US), Primera Technology (US), Cerebrum Corporation (US), AP Easy Software Solutions (US), and LigoLab (US).



Research Coverage:

This report analyzes the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market and aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market and its segments (by product, technology, application, end user, and region).The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of the anatomic pathology track and trace solutions available in the market.



It also provides a competitive analysis of key market players, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market. The report analyzes this market by product, technology, application, end user, and region.

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, technology, application, end user, and region.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of leading players operating in the global anatomic pathology track and trace solutions market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05598592



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

