The Anders Gustaf Ekeberg Tantalum Prize 2020: CALL for PUBLICATIONS

BRUSSELS, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tantalum-Niobium International Study Center (T.I.C.) has called for papers to be submitted for the 2020 Ekeberg Prize, which is awarded for the published paper or patent that is judged by an independent panel of experts to make the greatest contribution to understanding the processing, properties or applications of tantalum (Ta).

Suitable subjects may include, but are not limited to:

Processing of tantalum minerals or other raw materials

Tantalum used in capacitors or other electronic applications

Tantalum metallurgy and mill products, including alloys

The use of tantalum powder in additive manufacturing (3D printing) as pure metal or in an alloy

Medical (including dental) applications of tantalum

Recycling of tantalum-bearing scrap

Eligible publications must be in (or translated into) English and be dated between October 2018 and April 2020. To submit a publication please contact [email protected] by May 31, 2020.

The prize-giving ceremony will take place during the 61st General Assembly (conference and AGM) in Geneva, Switzerland, in October 2020. The General Assembly is open to both members and non-members; details are available at https://www.tanb.org/event-view/61st-general-assembly.

About the Ekeberg Prize

The Ekeberg Prize is the annual award that recognizes excellence in published research about the element tantalum (Ta). The long-term future of the tantalum market will depend on technology-driven innovations and a new prize dedicated to this rare and critical element will encourage research and development. The Ekeberg Prize increases awareness of the many unique properties of tantalum products and the applications in which they excel.

In 2019 the Ekeberg Prize was awarded to Nicolas Soro, Hooyar Attar, Martin Veidt and Matthew Dargusch from the Centre for Advanced Materials Processing and Manufacturing (AMPAM) at The University of Queensland, Australia, and Erin Brodie and Andrey Molotnikov from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Monash University, Australia.

Their work examined the use of tantalum-titanium alloys prosthetic implants made using additive manufacturing. The full paper is available at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1751616119303686?via%3Dihub

The Prize has been named after Anders Gustaf Ekeberg, who discovered tantalum in 1802. The prize is sponsored by the Tantalum-Niobium International Study Center (T.I.C.) and is central to its efforts to publicise the many exceptional benefits afforded by this element. Director of the T.I.C., Roland Chavasse, said "Winners of the Anders Gustaf Ekeberg Tantalum Prize are acknowledged as true leaders in this field." Further information is available at https://www.tanb.org/view/prize.

About the T.I.C.

The T.I.C. is the global voice of the tantalum and niobium industries. After initially focusing on just tantalum, in 1986 niobium joined the association and today our membership represents every aspect of the global tantalum and niobium industries.

Contact: Roland Chavasse, Director, Tantalum-Niobium International Study Center (T.I.C.), https://www.TaNb.org, [email protected]

