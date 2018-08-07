The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for the Fourth Quarter

MAUMEE, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq : ANDE ) announces a fourth quarter 2018 cash dividend of 16.5 cents ($0.165) per share payable October 22, 2018, to shareholders of record on October 1, 2018.

This is The Andersons' 88th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996. There are approximately 28.3 million common shares outstanding.

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons is a diversified company rooted in agriculture. Founded in Maumee, Ohio, in 1947, the company conducts business across North America in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Through its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, visit www.andersonsinc.com.

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.andersonsinc.com

