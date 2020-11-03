The Andersons, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

The Andersons, Inc.

Nov 03, 2020, 16:05 ET

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Company reported a net loss attributable to The Andersons of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, and adjusted net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the company was $46.2 million for the quarter, up 21 percent year over year.
  • Trade reported pretax income of $5.9 million and adjusted pretax income of $6.9 million on improved merchandising results.
  • Ethanol reported pretax income attributable to the company of $1.1 million as margins improved

"We continued to make good progress during the quarter toward reaching our vision to be the most nimble and innovative ag supply chain company in North America," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "The integration of Trade and Ethanol is going well and is being modeled after the successful integration of Lansing Trade Group last year. While we will always be vigilant about costs, we are looking forward to placing more emphasis on profitable growth and extraordinary customer service in 2021 and beyond."

"Our results for the third quarter were solid in light of the current economic environment," continued Bowe. "Trade, Ethanol and Plant Nutrient all recorded improved results year over year. Trade led the way with better merchandising income as the fall harvest got off to a good start. Ethanol's results were much improved, notwithstanding large non-cash mark-to-market charges. Plant Nutrient's results improved substantially year over year in a quarter in which that business is usually seasonally weak. Finally, Rail continued to feel the negative impacts of weak railcar demand."

$ in millions, except per share amounts     





Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Variance

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Variance

Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1

$

(5.8)

$

(11.4)

$

5.6

$

(26.7)

$

10.0

$

(36.7)

Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1

(1.6)

(8.9)

7.3

(17.8)

27.3

(45.1)

     Trade

6.9

0.4

6.5

(0.4)

20.0

(20.4)

     Ethanol1

1.1

1.1


(22.0)

7.8

(29.8)

     Plant Nutrient

(5.4)

(7.4)

2.0

12.8

4.5

8.3

     Rail

(0.1)

3.1

(3.2)

3.5

10.6

(7.1)

     Other

(4.1)

(6.1)

2.0

(11.8)

(15.6)

3.8

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1

(1.1)

(4.2)

3.1

(8.3)

11.7

(20.0)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1

(2.4)

(2.3)

(0.1)

(16.4)

24.7

(41.1)

Diluted EPS

(0.03)

(0.13)

0.10

(0.25)

0.35

(0.60)

Adjusted Diluted EPS

(0.07)

(0.07)


(0.50)

0.74

(1.24)

EBITDA

55.3

35.1

20.2

131.9

151.7

(19.8)

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to the Company

$

46.2

$

38.2

$

8.0

$

131.6

$

170.2

$

(38.6)

1 Reflects amounts attributable to the company and excludes income attributable to the noncontrolling interests of $3.3 in Q3 2020 and losses attributable to the noncontrolling interests of $1.6 in Q3 2019, $20.6 for year-to-date 2020 and $2.3 for year-to-date 2019. See non-GAAP reconciliations in the accompanying tables.

Liquidity and Cash Management

"We continued to generate strong operating cash flows and manage capital expenditures during the third quarter," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "We were able to reduce total long-term debt by more than $60 million. We remain very focused on overall liquidity, including expense and cash management."

In addition to the $30 million in 2020 expense reductions announced in May, about half of which it expects to be permanent, the company also anticipates that the business restructuring announced in August will result in further annual general and administrative cost reductions of approximately $10 million beginning in early 2021.

The company has spent $69 million net of proceeds from asset sales on capital projects through September and still expects to spend approximately $100 million in 2020 after averaging more than $200 million over the last three years. This reduction prudently preserves working capital and supports the company's continued strong financial position.

Third Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Records Higher Results Driven by Improved Merchandising Income

The Trade segment recorded improved pretax income of $5.9 million and adjusted pretax income of $6.9 million for the quarter compared to a pretax loss of $2.1 million and adjusted pretax income of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The difference in reported and adjusted income in both periods was attributable to stock compensation expense associated with the 2019 acquisition of Lansing Trade Group.

A large majority of the year-over-year improvement came from commodity merchandising, which earned pretax income that was more than 80 percent higher year over year. The performance of the segment's assets improved due to strong corn and soybean sales despite earning less income from wheat. The business also continued to benefit from the successful integration of Lansing and Thompsons Limited, portfolio optimization and other cost-cutting efforts.

Trade's third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $22.3 million, up approximately 8 percent over third quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $20.7 million.

While merchandising opportunities continue to be good, the resulting income will not likely fully offset the lack of carry in the corn and soybean markets into 2021 due to the significant increase in futures prices and narrowing spreads since early August.

Ethanol Remains Profitable on Improved Margins Despite Mark-to-Market Charge

The Ethanol segment reported pretax income attributable to the company of $1.1 million in the third quarter compared to the similar amount it earned in the same period in 2019.

Improved crush margins were the primary driver of significantly improved performance by the group's five plants. However, the segment recorded a non-cash mark-to-market charge of $6.2 million due to increases in corn and DDG prices late in the quarter. 

Production volumes in the quarter were higher year over year due to higher yields at The Andersons Marathon Holdings (TAMH) plants and ELEMENTTM operating for the entire quarter. Board crush margins were roughly 12 cents higher than in the third quarter of 2019. The third-party ethanol trading business also posted comparatively better results due to improved margins and higher volumes.

Ethanol recorded EBITDA attributable to the company of $11.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, up from 2019 third quarter EBITDA attributable to the company of $3.9 million. The results of three of the five ethanol plants were not consolidated in 2019.

Plant Nutrient Results Improve; Rail Breaks Even

The Plant Nutrient segment improved its results year over year, recording a pretax loss of $5.4 million in the third quarter compared to a pretax loss of $7.4 million in the same period of the prior year. This was the sixth consecutive quarter that the segment posted improved year-over-year results. Plant Nutrient's current quarter EBITDA was $2.2 million compared to 2019 third quarter EBITDA of $0.9 million. While tons sold were unchanged, the improvement was driven by slightly better margin per ton and continued disciplined working capital and expense management.

Rail recorded a third quarter pretax loss of $0.1 million compared to $3.1 million of pretax income in the same period of the prior year. Its third quarter 2020 EBITDA was $12.5 million compared to its third quarter 2019 EBITDA of $16.1 million. The leasing business accounted for the majority of the shortfall due to lower lease rates and fleet utilization year over year; repair revenues and margins also fell.

Provision for Income Taxes Includes CARES Act Benefits

The company's income tax provision included additional CARES Act tax benefits of approximately $4.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share in the current quarter and now totals benefits of approximately $14.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, year to date. As with the impacts of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and CARES Act benefits recognized in the first half of 2020, the company has excluded the current quarter benefits from its adjusted net income. This quarter's additional benefits are expected to result in cash refunds of nearly $8 million, bringing the total expected CARES Act refunds to approximately $39 million. In addition, the company's reported effective income tax rate is substantially impacted by the income or loss earned by the noncontrolling interests and may result in highly variable effective tax rates in future periods.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, to discuss its performance and provide its updated outlook for 2020 and its preliminary views for 2021. To access the call, please dial 866-439-8514 or 678-509-7568 (participant passcode is 6386433). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins. 

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yn8hngoo. Complete the four fields as directed and click Submit. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com.

Investor Day

The company will hold its investor day on the morning of Tuesday, December 8, 2020 and present it in a virtual format. 

Sustainability Review

The company has recently published a 2020 sustainability review. It can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income attributable to The Andersons, adjusted pretax income attributable to the company, net income attributable to the company, adjusted net income attributable to the company, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributable to the company provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income, net income or net income per share as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)


Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Sales and merchandising revenues

$

1,922,233

$

1,982,755

$

5,665,519

$

6,284,588

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

1,820,398

1,873,614

5,394,288

5,905,055

Gross profit

101,835

109,141

271,231

379,533

Operating, administrative and general expenses

98,219

107,118

293,415

327,385

Asset impairment







3,081

Interest expense, net

10,569

13,975

37,983

45,613

Other income, net:






Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates, net

20

(3,728)

228

(2,367)

Other income, net

4,434

2,598

12,697

6,649

Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,499)

(13,082)

(47,242)

7,736

Income tax benefit

(4,714)

(7,212)

(18,378)

(1,657)

Net income (loss)

2,215

(5,870)

(28,864)

9,393

Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests

3,273

(1,633)

(20,583)

(2,265)

Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$

(1,058)

$

(4,237)

$

(8,281)

$

11,658








Per common share:






Basic earnings (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders

$

(0.03)

$

(0.13)

$

(0.25)

$

0.36

Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders

$

(0.03)

$

(0.13)

$

(0.25)

$

0.35

The Andersons, Inc.

Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income (unaudited)


Three months ended
September 30,

Nine months ended
September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$

(1,058)

$

(4,237)

$

(8,281)

$

11,658

Items impacting other income, net of tax:






One time acquisition costs



(23)



5,849

Transaction related stock compensation

912

2,577

3,260

7,339

Asset impairment







3,081

Loss from remeasurement of equity method investments







1,073

Severance costs

3,222



5,563


Income tax impact of adjustments (a)

(5,511)

(638)

(16,962)

(4,335)

Total adjusting items, net of tax

(1,377)

1,916

(8,139)

13,007

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$

(2,435)

$

(2,321)

$

(16,420)

$

24,665








Diluted earnings (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders

$

(0.03)

$

(0.13)

$

(0.25)

$

0.35








Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.04)

$

0.06

$

(0.25)

$

0.39

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.07)

$

(0.07)

$

(0.50)

$

0.74

(a) Income tax adjustments include $(4.5) million and $(14.8) million due to CARES Act benefits and certain discrete items in the current quarter and year to date.

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands)

September 30,
2020

December 31,
2019

September 30,
2019

Assets




Current assets:




  Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

13,693

$

54,895

$

21,299

  Accounts receivable, net

529,584

536,367

523,110

  Inventories

754,604

1,170,536

741,086

  Commodity derivative assets - current

140,066

107,863

120,510

  Other current assets

102,302

75,681

82,770

Total current assets

1,540,249

1,945,342

1,488,775

Other assets:




Goodwill

135,709

135,360

135,872

Other intangible assets, net

152,214

175,312

181,100

Right of use assets, net

58,108

76,401

70,773

Equity method investments

25,368

23,857

117,348

Other assets, net

23,601

21,753

21,442

Total other assets

395,000

432,683

526,535

Rail Group assets leased to others, net

587,851

584,298

565,746

Property, plant and equipment, net

888,511

938,418

703,396

Total assets

$

3,411,611

$

3,900,741

$

3,284,452






Liabilities and equity




Current liabilities:




  Short-term debt

100,405

147,031

138,249

  Trade and other payables

641,812

873,081

594,708

  Customer prepayments and deferred revenue

49,573

133,585

35,274

  Commodity derivative liabilities – current

79,159

46,942

67,606

  Current maturities of long-term debt

67,786

62,899

66,899

  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

157,801

176,381

162,749

Total current liabilities

1,096,536

1,439,919

1,065,485

Long-term lease liabilities

38,232

51,091

47,299

Long-term debt, less current maturities

916,087

1,016,248

968,117

Deferred income taxes

163,454

146,155

128,003

Other long-term liabilities

60,075

51,673

64,198

Total liabilities

2,274,384

2,705,086

2,273,102

Total equity

1,137,227

1,195,655

1,011,350

Total liabilities and equity

$

3,411,611

$

3,900,741

$

3,284,452

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data (unaudited)

(in thousands)

Trade

Ethanol

Plant
Nutrient

Rail

Other

Total

Three months ended September 30, 2020










Sales and merchandising revenues

$

1,432,922

$

349,957

$

102,707

$

36,647

$



$

1,922,233

Gross profit

65,572

11,169

16,496

8,598



101,835

Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates, net

20









20

Other income (loss), net

3,114

553

579

588

(400)

4,434

Income (loss) before income taxes

5,941

4,421

(5,387)

(139)

(7,335)

(2,499)

Income attributable to the noncontrolling interests



3,273







3,273

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The
Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

5,941

$

1,148

$

(5,387)

$

(139)

$

(7,335)

$

(5,772)

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes (b)

912







3,222

4,134

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

6,853

$

1,148

$

(5,387)

$

(139)

$

(4,113)

$

(1,638)












Three months ended September 30, 2019










Sales and merchandising revenues

$

1,515,107

$

319,105

$

109,446

$

39,097

$



$

1,982,755

Gross profit

73,379

8,083

15,851

11,828



109,141

Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates, net

(98)

(3,630)







(3,728)

Other income (loss), net

876

417

510

854

(59)

2,598

Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,122)

(563)

(7,440)

3,137

(6,094)

(13,082)

Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests



(1,633)







(1,633)

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The
Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

(2,122)

$

1,070

$

(7,440)

$

3,137

$

(6,094)

$

(11,449)

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes (b)

2,554









2,554

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

432

$

1,070

$

(7,440)

$

3,137

$

(6,094)

$

(8,895)

(a) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

(b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.
























(in thousands)

Trade

Ethanol

Plant
Nutrient

Rail

Other

Total

Nine months ended September 30, 2020










Sales and merchandising revenues

$

4,162,130

$

886,742

$

507,445

$

109,202

$



$

5,665,519

Gross profit

187,420

(20,829)

75,625

29,015



271,231

Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates, net

228









228

Other income (loss), net

6,865

1,465

935

2,543

889

12,697

Income (loss) before income taxes

(3,650)

(42,543)

12,828

3,474

(17,351)

(47,242)

Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests



(20,583)







(20,583)

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The
Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

(3,650)

$

(21,960)

$

12,828

$

3,474

$

(17,351)

$

(26,659)

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes (b)

3,260







5,563

8,823

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

(390)

$

(21,960)

$

12,828

$

3,474

$

(11,788)

$

(17,836)












Nine months ended September 30, 2019










Sales and merchandising revenues

$

4,753,375

$

899,137

$

508,548

$

123,528

$



$

6,284,588

Gross profit

241,444

19,973

75,583

42,533



379,533

Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates, net

(1,843)

(524)







(2,367)

Other income (loss), net

1,705

696

1,647

1,392

1,209

6,649

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,610

5,562

4,534

10,629

(15,599)

7,736

Loss attributable to the noncontrolling interests



(2,265)







(2,265)

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The
Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

2,610

$

7,827

$

4,534

$

10,629

$

(15,599)

$

10,001

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes (b)

17,342









17,342

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a)

$

19,952

$

7,827

$

4,534

$

10,629

$

(15,599)

$

27,343

(a) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

(b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc.

Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Trade

 Ethanol

 Plant
Nutrient

 Rail

 Other

 Total

Three months ended September 30, 2020










Net income (loss)

$

5,941

$

4,421

$

(5,387)

$

(139)

$

(2,621)

$

2,215

Interest expense (income)

4,380

1,651

1,287

3,716

(465)

10,569

Tax provision (benefit)









(4,714)

(4,714)

Depreciation and amortization

11,079

18,282

6,316

8,882

2,710

47,269

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA)

21,400

24,354

2,216

12,459

(5,090)

55,339

EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests



13,250







13,250

EBITDA attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

21,400

11,104

2,216

12,459

(5,090)

42,089

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:










Transaction related stock compensation

912









912

Severance Costs









3,222

3,222

Total adjusting items

912







3,222

4,134

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$

22,312

$

11,104

$

2,216

$

12,459

$

(1,868)

$

46,223












Three months ended September 30, 2019










Net income (loss)

$

(2,122)

$

(563)

$

(7,440)

$

3,137

$

1,118

$

(5,870)

Interest expense (income)

7,788

291

1,831

4,211

(146)

13,975

Tax provision (benefit)









(7,212)

(7,212)

Depreciation and amortization

12,487

3,716

6,485

8,713

2,849

34,250

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA)

18,153

3,444

876

16,061

(3,391)

35,143

EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests



(483)







(483)

EBITDA attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

18,153

3,927

876

16,061

(3,391)

35,626

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:










Acquisition costs

(23)









(23)

Transaction related stock compensation

2,577









2,577

Total adjusting items

2,554









2,554

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$

20,707

$

3,927

$

876

$

16,061

$

(3,391)

$

38,180
























(in thousands)

Trade

 Ethanol

 Plant
Nutrient

 Rail

 Other

 Total

Nine months ended September 30, 2020










Net income (loss)

$

(3,650)

$

(42,543)

$

12,828

$

3,474

$

1,027

$

(28,864)

Interest expense (income)

16,624

5,908

4,535

12,032

(1,116)

37,983

Tax provision (benefit)









(18,378)

(18,378)

Depreciation and amortization

33,478

53,786

19,021

26,670

8,212

141,167

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA)

46,452

17,151

36,384

42,176

(10,255)

131,908

EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests



9,130







9,130

EBITDA attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

46,452

8,021

36,384

42,176

(10,255)

122,778

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:










Transaction related stock compensation

3,260









3,260

Severance Costs









5,563

5,563

Total adjusting items

3,260







5,563

8,823

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$

49,712

$

8,021

$

36,384

$

42,176

$

(4,692)

$

131,601












Nine months ended September 30, 2019










Net income (loss)

$

2,610

$

5,562

$

4,534

$

10,629

$

(13,942)

$

9,393

Interest expense (income)

28,740

(1,232)

6,478

12,071

(444)

45,613

Tax provision (benefit)









(1,657)

(1,657)

Depreciation and amortization

37,523

7,094

19,778

25,377

8,624

98,396

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA)

68,873

11,424

30,790

48,077

(7,419)

151,745

EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests



(1,073)







(1,073)

EBITDA attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

68,873

12,497

30,790

48,077

(7,419)

152,818

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:










Acquisition costs

5,849









5,849

Transaction related stock compensation

7,339









7,339

Asset impairment

3,081









3,081

Loss from remeasurement of equity method investment

1,073









1,073

Total adjusting items

17,342









17,342

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$

86,215

$

12,497

$

30,790

$

48,077

$

(7,419)

$

170,160

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

