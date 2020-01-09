The Andersons, Inc. to Hold 2020 Investor Day

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) will hold an investor day on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in New York City. President and Chief Executive Officer Pat Bowe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian Valentine and other members of the executive management team will provide an overview of the company and its long-term vision, and an in-depth look at its strategic and financial objectives.

The presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. EDT and are expected to conclude by 12:00 p.m. inclusive of a question and answer session. A webcast will be available during the event and will be available for replay at www.andersonsinc.com on the Investors page.

About The Andersons, Inc.

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com .

