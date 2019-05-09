The Andersons to Present at BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Farm to Market Conference

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces that it will present at the BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Farm to Market Conference on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in New York City.

President and CEO Pat Bowe will speak at the conference at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time. Corey Jorgenson, Trade Group President, Assets and Originations, and Bill Krueger, Trade Group President, Commodities and Merchandising, will then join Bowe for a question and answer session.

The Andersons' presentation will be webcast live at https://theandersonsinc.gcs-web.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the same website.

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

