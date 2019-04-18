NEW YORK, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Technological advances in aneurysm coiling and embolization devices are likely to foster the market growth in the upcoming years. Innovative devices with novel designs and concepts are expected to ensure device delivery, thrombogenicity, safety, and occlusion durability. This has further led to the development of multi-dimensional, biologically inert, complex-shaped, soft, and stretch-resistant coils in various sizes. Vendors are also increasing their R&D focus for introducing improvements in their stents, thus, driving the aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market will register a CAGR of over 10% by 2023.



Market Overview

The increasing frequency of UIAs detection

One of the growth drivers of the global aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market is the increasing frequency of UIAs detection. The improving detection of UIAs is leading to an increase in demand for neuroendovascular coiling and stenting procedures, which, in turn, is promoting market growth.

Shortage of skilled neurovascular surgeons

One of the challenges in the growth of the global aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market is the shortage of skilled neurovascular surgeons. The growing demand for neurological services and the rapidly rising geriatric population will limit the adoption of aneurysm coiling and embolization devices, which hinders the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Several vendors are increasingly focusing on R&D of innovative aneurysm coiling and embolization devices. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



