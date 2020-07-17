The Angelus Corp. Celebrates the Completion of its New Global Headquarters

Participating in the ribbon-cutting were Jim and Paulette Griffin, Owners; Scott Allen, President; and Nelson William, CEO of Briohn Building Corporation.

The new headquarters features a two-story building with nearly 50,000 square feet of workspace, more than double the size of the previous location. The facility houses associates in a variety of roles that support the company including aerospace engineers, technical support, quality, finance, IT, human resources, marketing and sales, executive leadership, and manufacturing.

Thanks to the combination of Angelus' products, financial stability, service capabilities and dedicated team, the business has experienced ongoing growth over the past several years. The additional space will enable our company to continue to grow as we look to further develop our product lines.

Click here to see images of our new headquarters.

About The Angelus Corporation

The Angelus Corporation is a global product and services provider for aerospace and defense industry solutions. The Angelus Corporation divisions include PIC Wire & Cable®, specializing in aircraft cable, connectors and cable assemblies for nearly 50 years, and CertifyNation®, offering engineering, certification, and kitting solutions, with decades of experience in the commercial aviation industry. Together, these divisions advance The Angelus Corporation's mission to make its customers' jobs easier. To learn more about The Angelus Corporation visit: http://www.TheAngelusCorp.com.

SOURCE The Angelus Corporation

Related Links

https://www.theangeluscorp.com

