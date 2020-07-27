The Angelus Corporation Named A Winner Of The 2020 Top Workplaces Award By The Journal Sentinel

WAUKESHA, Wis., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Angelus Corporation® ("Angelus"), an aerospace and defense products and services company, is pleased to announce that the company has been recognized by The Journal Sentinel among 150 of the "Top Workplaces" in Southeastern Wisconsin. The Top Workplaces distinction features private, public, nonprofit and government agencies that have scored the highest ratings in a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The anonymous employee survey measures organizations on several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

Lori Neils, HR Manager, shares, "We could not be an employer of choice without our wonderful personnel who are passionate and devoted and our leaders who put time and attention into creating an atmosphere where our team members can thrive. Thanks to our fantastic team for making us a Top Workplace!"

About The Angelus Corporation

The Angelus Corporation is a global product and services provider for aerospace and defense industry solutions. The Angelus Corporation divisions include PIC Wire & Cable®, specializing in aircraft cable, connectors and cable assemblies for nearly 50 years, and CertifyNation®, offering engineering, certification, and kitting solutions, with decades of experience in the commercial aviation industry. Together, these divisions advance The Angelus Corporation's mission to make its customers' jobs easier. To learn more about The Angelus Corporation visit: http://www.TheAngelusCorp.com.

SOURCE The Angelus Corporation

Related Links

https://www.theangeluscorp.com

