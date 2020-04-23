The Angle Launches to Help Relieve Lower Back Pain

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Back Support Systems, a leading manufacturer of back and neck pain relief products, is launching a new improved foam wedge, the Angle. This completely ergonomic and CertiPur-US® certified product helps alleviate and heal lower back pain. It is made out of environmentally safe, medical-quality polyurethane foam and it's clinically proven to relieve lower back pain.

The Angle reduces the discomfort of the lower back pain caused by medical conditions, such as herniated or bulging discs and arthritis, or simply by long-lasting bad body posture. "The Angle has a patented design and helps to get the body into a zero-gravity position, which allows the lower part of your legs to hang freely," says Jeff Kalatsky, the owner of the company. "This creates passive traction on the lower back. It is proven to be 4 times more effective than the competition with patients reporting up to 50% reduction in pain level within the first five minutes of use," he continues.

The company manufactures mattresses, foam rollers, wedges, ergonomic office chairs, traction units, cervical (neck) pillows, thoracic & lumbar supports, pillows, hot/cold packs, pet beds and much more. "Due to the current situation related to COVID-19 we have also decided to start producing much-needed hand sanitizers, medical-grade face masks, hospital gowns and other personal protective equipment to help out the current lack on the market," explains Kalatsky.

Highlight features of the Angle:

Patented design that helps relieve lower back pain

Made without ozone-depleting substances, mercury, lead, formaldehyde or heavy metals

or heavy metals All used materials are locally sourced, all products are highly sustainable and made in the USA

Clinically tested, non-toxic and eco-friendly

Portable and easy to use

Diminishes pain while supporting the structural integrity of the spine, reducing pressure on muscles and discs, allowing passive traction using the weight of your body.

The Angle and other products are available online: https://backsupportsystems.com/collections/medical. All orders currently come with a free hand sanitizer.

About the company

Back Support Systems was originally founded in 1989 by Jeff Kalatsky who is the current CEO. In November 2014, the Company changed the legal structure to facilitate growth and international expansion. We currently serve customers in 4 different countries and are committed to both domestic and international expansion. The company is strongly focused on being environmentally friendly. All products are sourced locally, LOW-VOC certified, and made in the USA.

For sample requests and additional product information, please contact [email protected]. More information at: https://backsupportsystems.com.

Lucie Simikova, [email protected]

