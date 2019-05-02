NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The increasing prevalence of ankle arthritis and associated risk factors is one of the key factors expected to boost the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market during the forecast period. Rheumatoid arthritis is one of the key chronic diseases mostly affecting the joints of the hands, feet, wrists, knees, and ankles. Furthermore, the prevalence of ankle arthritis is on the rise due to an increasing rate of risk factors including smoking and obesity. As a result, rising incidences of this health condition will foster the ankle replacement (arthroplasty) market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the ankle replacement market will register a CAGR of close to 9% by 2023.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05772551/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview



Increasing prevalence of ankle arthritis and associated risk factors



One of the growth drivers of the global ankle replacement (Arthroplasty) market is the increasing prevalence of ankle arthritis and associated risk factors. The prevalence of ankle arthritis is also on the rise due to the increasing rate of risk factors such as obesity and smoking which will increase the demand for TAR, thereby is driving the market growth.



Limitations and complications associated with TAR



One of the challenges in the growth of the global ankle replacement (Arthroplasty) market is the limitations and complications associated with TAR. Limitations and complications associated with joint reconstruction surgeries limit the widespread adoption of ankle replacement procedures, which, in turn, restricts the market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the ankle replacement (Arthroplasty) market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Patients are increasingly opting for outpatient ankle replacement procedures over inpatient settings due to various advantages such as shorter hospital stay, increased patient satisfaction, and reduced costs. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05772551/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

