The Annual Objects of Art Santa Fe Welcomes Back Showgoers in Person for its Global Array of Historic and Contemporary Art and Fashion

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Objects of Art Santa Fe, the city's favorite summer showcase for unique, one-of-a-kind historic and contemporary works from around the world, returns August 12–15, 2021—in person, after taking last summer off because of COVID. Prestigious gallery owners and other exhibitors will present a global melding of fine art paintings and sculpture, folk and tribal art, rare books, ethnographic jewelry and textiles, historic American Indian, Asian, and African art, mid-twentieth-century furniture, modern fashion, and more. Prices range from $25 to over $100,000. Now in its eleventh year, the show is widely known as an exhibition of exceptional aesthetics, style, and design.

Blackburn Art will bring this beautiful early 20th Century Mexican retalbo. On offer are pieces made by the late bead artist, Susan Poe. She is most known for her custom pieces for celebrities, artists, and rock stars.

The four-day event will take place Thursday through Sunday at El Museo Cultural de Santa Fe, in the Santa Fe Railyard. The show will kick off on Thursday, August 12, with an opening preview from 4 to 7 p.m. benefiting Native Arts New Mexico. The show continues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, August 13–15.

"We are so pleased to welcome people back to the show in person," said John Morris, co-producer of the event. "So many of our showgoers and exhibitors come every summer, and I know everyone is excited to see old friends and shop for something special."

THE ART

With an eye toward international design trends and the strong interest in global ethnographic materials, noted traders from throughout the United States have assembled extraordinary art treasures that span place and time, giving Objects of Art Santa Fe a unique niche in the art show world. At every turn, show visitors encounter masterful, original material from everywhere.

OBJECTS OF ART VIRTUAL EDITION

This year for the first time, the Objects of Art Show Santa Fe will have a virtual edition for those who cannot attend the live in-person show. There will be an expanded group of exhibitors presenting material on a new state-of-the-art virtual platform, which is designed to be easy for both exhibitors and collectors to navigate.

SHOW DETAILS

LIVE IN-PERSON SHOW

2021 BENEFIT PREVIEW: Thursday, August 12, 4–7 p.m.

Cost: $100 (allows entry for run of show)

SHOW DAYS: Friday–Sunday, August 13–15, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Cost: $15 ($25 run of show)

LOCATION:

El Museo Cultural de Santa Fe

In the Railyard

Santa Fe, NM

OBJECTS OF ART VIRTUAL SHOW

VIRTUAL BENEFIT PREVIEW: Monday, August 9, 1 p.m.–7 p.m. MDT

Cost: $25

VIRTUAL SHOW DAYS: Tuesday, August 10

Opens at 11 a.m. MDT and runs through Wednesday, August 31, at midnight MDT

Cost: Free

For a list of exhibitors, visit objectsofartsantafe.com.



