LONDON, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The increase in funding for research on anthrax vaccine across the globe is likely to boost the market growth. The new funding will allow additional vaccine characterization and inspection of mucosal immune response. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the anthrax treatment market will register a CAGR of more than 8% by 2023.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5647234



Market Overview

Development of novel therapies for treatment of anthrax

There has been an increase in the development of novel therapies for anthrax due to the increasing threat of exposure to Bacillus anthracis among civilian populations and military forces.

Challenges associated with early diagnosis

There are challenges associated with early diagnosis of anthrax. Several anthrax cases have gone undetected. Such cases pose a threat to the anthrax treatment market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the anthrax treatment market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Bayer, and Emergent BioSolutions the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in development of new therapies and increase in research funding, will provide considerable growth opportunities to anthrax treatment manufactures. Bayer, Elusys Therapeutics, and Emergent BioSolutions are some of the major companies covered in this report.



'With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. Several companies are developing vaccines and therapeutics for bioterrorism-associated anthrax including Elusys Therapeutics.'



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5647234



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

