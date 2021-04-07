The Apple App Store and Google Play have a Brand New Digital Magazine that's Turning Heads

"We are all searching for ways to live healthier, and WellnessRE Magazine™ aims to help readers create a home environment that is more comfortable, joyful and that supports a healthy lifestyle," says founder Sheila Alston. "Living more sustainably doesn't mean you need to live in a grass hut off the grid." She laughs, "we spend so much time at home, you'd be surprised at how even small changes can profoundly effect how you feel each day."

Wellness Real Estate isn't something entirely new. According to the Global Wellness Institute, in 2018 the wellness real estate industry was worth $134 Billion dollars and has grown by over 6% each year. Alston features a different wellness lifestyle community in every issue and she's brought together healthy home experts from across the country in various fields like architecture, design, home biology and more to share their insights each month.

"I help my clients create spaces that allow them to easily prioritize self-care, connect them to nature, create a better sleep environment, boost the immune system, reduce stress and protect the planet," Says Kate Hamblet, wellness architect and contributing writer featured in the January issue of WellnessRE.

Alston wants to spread the news of wellness in real estate and bring awareness to the incredible potential our homes have to support our health. The Global Wellness Institute found that "The way our homes have been built in the last century is reinforcing lifestyles that make us sick, stressed, alienated and unhappy."

"We may not all have the opportunity or the ability to move into a wellness lifestyle community, but we can certainly learn how to make our own homes a more comfortable, healthier place to live," She concluded.

Imagine if a home could do all that for our health? Well, you don't have to anymore. It's easier than ever to get your own copy of WellnessRE Magazine™, now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

www.wellnessREmag.com

SOURCE WellnessRE Magazine™