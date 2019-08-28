NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe: About this market

This applicant tracking systems market analysis considers sales from both cloud-based and on-premise. Our analysis also considers the sales of applicant tracking systems in Europe. In 2018, the cloud-based segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in awareness of the benefits associated with applicant tracking systems and developments in cloud-based models will play a significant role in the cloud-based segment to maintain its market position. Also, our applicant tracking systems market report looks at factors such as digitalization of HR divisions of organizations, benefits associated with applicant tracking systems, and increasing use of cloud-based applicant tracking systems. However, availability of open-source and free applicant tracking systems, limitations associated with applicant tracking systems, and keyword optimization issue in applicant tracking systems may hamper the growth of the applicant tracking systems industry over the forecast period.

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe: Overview

Increasing use of cloud-based applicant tracking systems

The adoption of cloud-based computing is increasing owing to the flexibility and cost benefits associated with cloud services. SMEs and organizations worldwide are focusing on reducing their overall capital expenditure (CAPEX) with the adoption of modern technologies. SMEs are adopting cloud solutions to leverage the scalability of hardware and resources offered by cloud solution providers. Organizations can scale their workload only when required, eliminating the need to set up their own data centers involving high CAPEX and operational expenditure (OPEX). This will lead to the expansion of the applicant tracking systems market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Integration of AI into applicant tracking systems

The use of AI is increasing due to its ability to improve productivity and provide accurate results within a short period. Enterprises have started adopting Al for their functions as it automates transactional activities and offers analytical input by identifying patterns and trends in data. Al also streamlines the hiring and recruitment processes. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of a few major players, the applicant tracking systems market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading applicant tracking systems manufacturers, that include IBM Corp., iCIMS Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Workday Inc.

Also, the applicant tracking systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

