The Applicant Tracking Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 119.98 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Applicant tracking systems market in US 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the applicant tracking systems market in US and it is poised to grow by $ 119.98 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on applicant tracking systems market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793938/?utm_source=PRN

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low price of ATS and increasing enrolment of foreign students. In addition, low price of ATS is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. The applicant tracking systems market in US analysis includes end-user segment and deployment segment

The applicant tracking systems market in US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Technology

• Healthcare

• Financial services

• Retail

• Others

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

This study identifies the growing emphasis on streamlining HR functions as one of the prime reasons driving the applicant tracking systems market in US growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our applicant tracking systems market in US covers the following areas:

• Applicant tracking systems market in US sizing

• Applicant tracking systems market in US forecast

• Applicant tracking systems market in US industry analysis"

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793938/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

