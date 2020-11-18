The Appraisal Foundation and Appraisal Institute Announce Joint Valuation Symposium on Public Trust, Fair and Affordable Housing

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraisal Foundation and Appraisal Institute are pleased to announce a joint valuation symposium: Promoting Trust for Fair and Affordable Housing. This free symposium will give real estate appraisers and anyone with an interest in valuation the opportunity to hear from leaders across the appraisal profession, mortgage lending, and academia in a discussion on fair and affordable housing issues. Discussion topics will include the latest research on fair and affordable housing, a comparison between the past appraisal process and the current one, and potential legislative, regulatory and financing solutions that can promote community and economic development.

"There is no place for discrimination in the appraisal profession, but it has become clear that we must do more to preserve the public trust in our industry for every American. We are pleased to be hosting these important conversations through this free symposium with our colleagues at the Appraisal Institute," said The Appraisal Foundation President Dave Bunton. "I hope folks from across the appraisal profession and those with an interest in valuation will join this open dialogue as we continue to build public trust in the appraisal profession."

"With the critical issue of racial justice being examined throughout the country, the Appraisal Institute is striving to expand opportunities for aspiring minority appraisers, combat unconscious bias in valuation and find solutions to promote the flow of credit in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods," said Appraisal Institute President Jefferson L. Sherman, MAI, AI-GRS. "Appraisers can help by advocating for establishment of more thoughtful and creative programs that provide secondary sources of financing (secured or unsecured) to bridge the gap between the total cost of the proposed renovation or construction and the market value of the property. Loan application frustrations may be mitigated by involving appraisers earlier in the transaction or at the time of application for a construction or renovation loan."

The symposium will consist of four separate sessions on December 9th and 10th. To sign up and learn more, visit appraisalfoundation.org and click on Events.

Media Contact:

Amy Timmerman

(202) 624-3048

[email protected]

SOURCE The Appraisal Foundation

Related Links

http://APPRAISALFOUNDATION.ORG

