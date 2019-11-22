The Appraisal Foundation Announces 2020 Officers and Members of the Board of Trustees

WASHINGTON, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Appraisal Foundation, the nation's foremost authority on the valuation profession, today announced the 2020 Officers and members of the Board of Trustees (BOT). The BOT is responsible for the governance of the organization, and appoints members and provides financial support and oversight to two independent Boards: the Appraiser Qualifications Board and the Appraisal Standards Board.

"The Foundation is fortunate to have distinguished leaders in the appraisal profession step up at this critical time to protect and advance the public trust in valuation," said David Bunton, president of The Appraisal Foundation. "The 2020 Officers and Trustees bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to their roles on the Board. The appraisal profession is fortunate to have their service."

The 2020 Officers to the Board of Trustees are:

Leila Dunbar of Washington, DC was appointed Chair.

Jeremy Gray of Pleasant Grove, Utah was appointed Vice Chair.

Lisa Hobart of Birmingham, Mich. was appointed Treasurer.

Emerson Sutton, Jr. of St. Louis, Mo. was appointed Secretary.

Ronny Johnson of New Braunfels, Texas was appointed Immediate Past Chair.

Terms for officers are one year. In addition to the officers, additional Trustees who will serve in 2020 include:

Cindy Charleston Rosenberg of Huntingdon Valley, Pa.

Michael Christensen of Salt Lake City, Utah

Jeff Dickstein of Lake Forest, Calif.

Shaun Fitzgerald of North Easton, Mass.

Peter Fontana of Great Falls, Mont.

Dave GaNun of Denver, Colo.

Chris Greenwalt of Greeley, Colo.

Francois Gregoire of St. Petersburg, Fla.

Lawrie Hollingsworth of Annapolis, Md.

Tracy Johnston of Phoenix, Ariz.

Randall Kopfer of Galveston, Texas

Dayton Nordin of Boston, Mass.

Robert Taylor of Glen Allen, Va.

Raymond Wagester of Greenwood Village, Colo.

Jennifer Wagner of Morgantown, W.Va.

Edie Yeomans of Toronto, ON, Canada



Officers were elected at The Appraisal Foundation's recent Board of Trustees meeting on November 16, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. Officer and Trustees begin their term on January 1, 2020.

