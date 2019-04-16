The Appraisal Qualifications Board Nationally Approves Hondros College Of Business For Associate Degree Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hondros College of Business, part of Hondros Education Group, now offers the only associate degree program recognized by the Appraiser Qualifications Board as an approved education provider for real property appraisers in the United States. These appraisal qualifying education courses are included in the Hondros College of Business' online degree program. Students can earn degree credit while also meeting the Appraiser Qualifications Board criteria for certified appraisers. Graduates of the Hondros College of Business online program may receive up to 20 hours of quarter credits (or 200 clock hours), of the qualifying education credit toward a real property appraiser credential.

"At Hondros, it's all about the students, and we're excited to offer them more career opportunities with the education they've earned," said Carol Thomas, vice president of Hondros College of Business. "We treasure flexibility for the adult learner at an unbeatable value, and this recognition is another step towards meeting the needs of our students."

Effective May 1st of 2018, The Appraiser Qualifications Board of The Appraisal Foundation established new minimum qualifications for real property appraisers in the United States. Now, a bachelor's degree is no longer required and, instead, candidates can pursue an associate degree. Prospective appraisers must also successfully pass the National Uniform Licensing and Certification. Previously, (January 1, 2015 – April 30, 2018) the requirements for a Licensed Residential Appraiser was 30 semester hours of college-level education.

This new approval from the Appraiser Qualifications Board means that past, current, and future students of Hondros College of Business have more career options than before. This also aligns with Hondros College of Business' mission, to serve the adult learner with career-specific knowledge and education based on practical application, academic theory, and input from the business and professional community. It is their goal to provide associate degrees and professional licensing and development through traditional and non-traditional delivery, enhancing both personal and professional growth opportunities.

About Hondros College of Business

Hondros College of Business offers an Associate Degree of Applied Business in Business Management that prepares the adult learner with career-specific knowledge and education. Hondros College of Business is approved by the State Board of Career Colleges & Schools: Columbus Registration #10-05-1926T. Hondros College of Business is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools (ACICS) to award occupational degrees. For more information about Hondros College of Business, visit hondroscollegeofbusiness.com.

About Hondros Education Group

Hondros Education Group (HEG) is a leading national provider of professional education. With over 50 years of experience, HEG has educated over one million students through its family of brands made up of Hondros College, Arizona School of Real Estate & Business, Hogan School of Real Estate, Hondros Learning, CompuCram, Learn Mortgage, Hondros College of Business, and Agent Connect. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, HEG offers online and in-classroom courses, exam prep solutions, and textbooks for the real estate, mortgage, appraisal, insurance, and home inspection industries. For more information, visit hondroseducationgroup.com.

