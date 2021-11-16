The Art Institute of Austin Announces Ribbon Cutting Celebrating Grand Opening of New Building in Bastrop, TX

Participating in the ribbon cutting ceremony will be the Mayor of Bastrop, the Executive Director of the Bastrop Chamber of Commerce, and The Art Institute of Austin's Campus President, Harvey M. Giblin, M.Ed. – who recently was elected to the Bastrop Chamber's Board of Directors.

"The Art Institute of Austin is a proud member of the Austin and Bastrop communities—and we are excited to continue cultivating creativity in our city and region, through our education programs," said Giblin.

The exciting ceremony event is the culmination of over two years of dedicated efforts planning and moving The Art Institute of Austin campus to its new home in the area known as "the Heart of the Lost Pines." In addition to touring the new downtown facility, attendees will be able to view student and alumni creative work, and enjoy small plates curated by The Art Institute of San Antonio's culinary department.

When: Wednesday, November 17th from 4-5:30pm

Where: 921 Main Street, Bastrop, TX 78602

The mission of The Art Institute of Austin is to provide a quality, collaborative academic environment for individuals seeking creative careers through higher education. The Art Institute of Austin, a branch of The Art Institute of Houston, supports the creative community in the region. With programs in design, media arts, and fashion, The Art Institutes help students to build a foundation in the creative areas that spark their passion.

"We have a history of bringing creative students together with professional instructors to collaborate, provide constructive feedback, and promote innovation," Giblin added. "Learning within our creative community means students are surrounded by like-minded individuals who want to express themselves through a creative process. Our education incorporates real-world projects that can help to prepare a student to pursue employment in the creative workforce."

The community is invited to attend and celebrate The Art Institute of Austin's Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting, as well as learn more about The Art Institute of Austin. For more information please visit the Bastrop Chamber's event page here .

