The Art Of Banksy: "Without Limits" Debuts Its North American Tour

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a North American tour recently announced, The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits" is now selling tickets to enthusiastic audiences in Atlanta, Miami and Charlotte. The stunning exhibition presented by SEE Global Entertainment, is the original Banksy exhibit, which was the first to debut overseas five years ago. Now, the coveted exhibition arrives in the U.S. for the first time featuring original artworks, prints, photos, sculptures, installations, murals, and so much more.

Banksy loves to provoke, shock, and even disturb society. He does it with poetry, energy and humor. His art has the power to unite people and inspire them to change the world for the better. The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits" promises a genuinely impressive experience and is a must-see to celebrate Banksy's art and carry it across the world. Cited as the most recognizable artist of this generation, Banksy's work transcends geographical location, medium and theme—all with the caveat that he has no face, or identity past his work.

Over 1.2 million visitors in 10 cities worldwide have already seen the exhibit that is now coming to the U.S. and Canada for a three year tour. This one-of-a-kind art exhibition features over 140 certified art works all against the backdrop of Banksy's jaw-dropping street art. Utilizing a proprietary stencil technique, the show also features reproductions of Banksy's iconic works to allow audiences to experience their dramatic effect, firsthand. The show promises – and delivers – a genuinely impressive experience and is a "must see" to celebrate or learn about Banksy's art, which consistently serves as a conversation starter.

"I'm delighted to bring the thought-provoking, and always-relevant work of Banksy to North American audiences," said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Global Entertainment. "The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits" is an opportunity to inspire and offer an introspective glance at how art can transform perception, bias and more."



The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits" inspired audiences in major markets such as: Istanbul, Amsterdam, Melbourne, Antwerp, Berlin, Bucharest, Budapest, Riyadh, Vienna and Warsaw. The exhibition is famed for its unique installation in each location, ensuring a new and innovative experience for every visitor, incorporating a visual video documentary, giving visitors insights to his life and work—all featuring city-specific imagery and callouts. North American tour dates include:

Atlanta: Opens September 3, 2021

Location: Underground Atlanta (50 Upper Alabama St, Atlanta, GA 30303)

30303) Tickets available at: https://feverup.com/m/98304

Miami: Opens December 10, 2021

Location: TBD

Tickets available at: https://feverup.com/m/100542

Charlotte: Opens February 23, 2022

Location: TBD

Tickets available at: https://feverup.com/m/100547?thm=37

