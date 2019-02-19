The Art of Shaving Launches "The Art of…" Video Campaign With "Queer Eye" Star Jonathan Van Ness

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art of Shaving, the go-to luxury grooming brand for men, announced today their partnership with grooming and lifestyle guru, Jonathan Van Ness from the hit show, Queer Eye. The fan favorite from the breakout series will share his expertise and humor in a video series designed to help men be their best selves.

"In my world, self care is non-negotiable," explains Jonathan Van Ness, "and I'm so excited to be working with The Art of Shaving, whose products can help you find your version of self care too. A few extra minutes in the morning can make you look and feel your best, while showing yourself that you're worth the time and effort. Who couldn't use a little extra self love in their life?"

In the new campaign, called "The Art of…" presented by The Art of Shaving, Van Ness offers his witty take on everything from skin care to gifting in a series of videos that include "The Art of Post Workout," "The Art of Gifting," "The Art of Grooming," and of course "The Art of Shaving." Each 90 second video also features a co-star from the worlds of fitness, food, lifestyle and grooming, with whom Van Ness shares his personal tricks and favorite products, using The Art of Shaving as his brush and palette.

"We wanted to work with Jonathan because he's the go-to grooming expert," said Todd Brisky, The Art of Shaving's CEO. "More importantly he's an inspiration to the millions of "Queer Eye" fans around the globe. His positive outlook on life and ability to bridge the divide between race, gender and background through his message of living well and looking your best connects with everyone."

Throughout the series, Van Ness shares some of his favorite products, including the brand's newly launched Beard Oil. This new product, which comes in 3 scents, is used to give beards a healthy shine while keeping them tamed and moisturized. He recommends taking a dime-sized amount of the oil in to your palms and stroking through the hair in downward and upward motions to ensure it nourishes hair and reaches drier skin. Van Ness also lives by The Art of Shaving's key philosophy, 'The 4 Elements to the Perfect Shave,' a simple yet effective 4-step shaving process that allows men to achieve a barber shop shave experience at home, which includes the brand's bestselling pre-shave oil, shaving cream, razor and after-shave balm.

Van Ness has always aimed to help men define and create their identity, while introducing them to the products that best fit their needs. His realistic approach to grooming routines and looking good have won him fans both on and off screen. The video series will live on the TheArtofShaving.com, YouTube, and social media channels, featuring the products curated by Jonathan Van Ness for purchase.

ABOUT THE ART OF SHAVING

In 1996, The Art of Shaving created the ultimate male grooming experience to help discerning men transform timeless grooming customs into a new tradition. The brand's high-quality crafted products are rich in essential oils and botanical ingredients sourced from around the world. The detailed, bespoke designs of the razors, shaving brushes, and luxury stands are considered some of the finest in the industry. Grooming is a personal experience and the brand's Master Barbers and Shave Consultants provide one-on-one consultations to make individual recommendations for each client.

