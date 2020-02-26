NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening February 28th, 2020, Rehs Contemporary will present The Art of Still Life; a collection of still life paintings by Todd M. Casey. At first glance, one may make the assumption that any still life painting is just an artist's attempt to paint an assortment of stationary objects, and while some may be nothing more than that, oftentimes there is something much greater before our eyes. Casey highlights this dichotomy with thoughtfully developed compositions – he is not just an artist but a visual storyteller.

Todd M. Casey "The Entomologist" Todd M. Casey "Death in the Afternoon"

Early in life Casey gravitated towards the arts and was encouraged by his parents to develop his talents further. Growing up in Lowell, Massachusetts, offered a rich historical culture that profoundly impacted Casey's understanding of art and its meaning – he shares his birthplace with notable figures in the likes of James McNeill Whistler and Jack Kerouac, both of whom are widely celebrated by the city. It was in these formative years Casey's appreciation for historical artifacts and stories truly began to flourish – the muse for his oeuvre.

Casey's approach to painting, whether personal or historical, gives him the opportunity to tell these tales through the interaction of objects. Some of his work originates as an invented story, allowing his own interests and imagination to set the scene, such as The Entomologist. In reflecting on this particular painting, Casey recalls his initial inspiration when strolling to the mailbox one morning and coming across a dead bug in his path. Insects have always been a personal fascination for Casey, but this encounter brought his mind to a place of curiosity – "who is the person that studies insects, and what might their workplace look like?" It is this unique interest in developing a story that elevates the work to another level - upon returning to the studio, Casey conceived an elaborate arrangement of specimens alongside bottles and notes, creating a unique space inhabited by the entomologist.

Other times Casey takes a more literal approach to his narrative, as in Death in the Afternoon. The inspired still life makes a dual reference the popular book by Ernest Hemingway, as well as the cocktail, which both brandish the same title. This composition is the artist's take on what Hemingway's desk may have looked like while he was writing – centered in the scene is the iconic absinthe glass, with sugar cubes strewn about as if Hemingway himself had just finished preparing another glass… after all, Hemingway's original instructions specified to "drink three to five slowly."

Regardless of the source of inspiration, through his work, Casey encourages others to be attentive and thoughtful; to consider the greater meaning of things. His approach to narrative still life painting is to create a genuine connection with the objects he portrays; that they exist not as independent items, but as part of something more.

The Art of Still Life will debut with an evening opening and book signing of Todd M. Casey's recently published how-to book, The Art of Still Life , on Friday, February 28th from 5PM – 8PM. The exhibition will continue through Friday, March 27th at Rehs Contemporary located at 5 East 57th Street, 8th floor.

If you would like to request high-resolution images of featured work, please contact Alyssa Rehs at alyssa@rehs.com.

About Rehs Contemporary

Rehs Contemporary is regarded as one of the top galleries in New York City and is a platform for new, emerging and established contemporary artists; many of whom have received extensive academic training. The gallery offers high quality works to art lovers of all kinds, from first-time buyers to major collectors.

Alyssa T. Rehs, Director

Lance J. Rehs, Director

Rehs Contemporary

(212) 355-5710

234895@email4pr.com

https://www.rehscgi.com

SOURCE Rehs Contemporary Galleries, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.rehscgi.com

