The Asheville Collider to Hold Free Screening of the Award-winning Film About NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

Screening Sponsored by ASRC Federal, Asheville Museum of Science and CASE Consultants International

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hunt For Planet B, the story about the building of the world's most powerful telescope will screen at the Collider in Asheville on October 1, 2022 at 2pm. Admission is free. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Space telescope allowing scientists for the first time to see the very first stars and galaxies in the universe 13 billion light years into outer space.

Carina Nebula Launch Webb Space Telescope

The screening is sponsored by the Arctic Slope Regional Corporation (ASRC Federal) in collaboration with the Asheville Museum of Science and CASE Consultants International, a climate sustainability and solutions company.

ASRC Federal was instrumental in the construction of the James Webb Space Telescope. Prior to the film's screening ASRC Federal JWST Photographer Chris Gum and ASRC Federal JWST Outreach Lead Peter Sooy will relate personal stories and answer questions.

Registration for the screening is available online at: Simpletix (https://www.simpletix.com/e/the-hunt-for-planet-b-movie-screening-tick-tickets-114130).

Additional information about the screening and presentations can be found on the CASE Consultants International website (https://caseconsultantsinternational.com/events/f/movie-night-at-the-collider---the-hunt-for-planet-b).

For more information contact:

Veronica Crane-Lindsey | Events Business Manager

[email protected] | 828 768-0934

Peter Doyle

310 993 2763 | [email protected]

CASE Consultants International

One Haywood Street, Suite 451, Asheville, NC 28801

www.CASEConsultantsInternational.com

SOURCE CASE Consultants International