The Ashley Lashley Foundation Launches the HEY Global Climate Fund

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ashley Lashley Foundation with the support of our partners, UNICEF Eastern Caribbean, the Clara Lionel Foundation and the Open Society Foundations, we are thrilled to inform you of the opening of our HEY Global Climate Fund, which would provide a grant to young people with the opportunity to access climate finance, in the amount of $5000 USD.

In its inaugural year, the HEY Global Climate Fund would assist three selected young climate activists between the ages of thirteen (13) and twenty-seven (27) on their project under the themes Climate Change and Health, Climate Change and Gender, Climate Advocacy and Climate Entrepreneurship.

The selection process would include an interview with shortlisted applicants between September 14th and September 16th, 2022. With successful awardees being announced on October 11th, 2022, recipients will be required to provide updates to The Ashley Lashley Foundation, every two months.

Sounds interesting, visit us at https://www.theashleylashleyfoundation.org/the-hey-global-climate-fund/ for more information and apply!

The Ashley Lashley Foundation has been a national and worldwide advocate for bringing environmental and health issues impacting small island developing states to the forefront, with a particular focus on youth climate initiatives. The Ashley Lashley Foundation strives to keep the conversation about health and climate change relevant, particularly among young people.

