The Asia Group Expands South Asia Team with the Addition of Senior Advisors Ashley J. Tellis & Anand Shah

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Ashley J. Tellis, the preeminent strategic expert on India and an architect of the landmark U.S.-India civil nuclear agreement, joins The Asia Group as a Senior Advisor. Likewise, Mr. Anand Shah, the President and Founder of Dhamiri Inc. and former executive at leading MNCs, joins The Asia Group as a Senior Advisor.

"We are thrilled that Ashley and Anand have come on board as Senior Advisors," said Dr. Kurt Campbell, The Asia Group Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder. "Ashley is unrivaled in his understanding of how businesses should adapt to the evolving economic and security environment in the Indo-Pacific. He has worked on the U.S.-India relationship for over three decades and brings vast expertise on India's strategic landscape. Anand Shah is one of the foremost experts on technology, policy, and politics in South Asia and a trusted counselor to the world's most innovative companies. There is no one better equipped to help guide our clients' strategic planning in the dynamic markets of India and South Asia, and we are delighted to have him on The Asia Group team."

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent. An accomplished diplomat, he has previously held senior positions at the U.S. State Department and the White House.

Anand Shah is the President and Founder of Dhamiri, a new venture that helps corporations develop initiatives that align business with public good. He has nearly twenty years of experience advising business leaders on India and driving innovative new ventures across South Asia, including most recently as a Senior Vice President at ride-sharing giant Ola.

The Asia Group's South Asia team includes leading experts based in New Delhi and Washington, D.C., who bring a wealth of on-the-ground experience and deep networks to help clients navigate critical business and policy challenges. Since 2013, the team has worked with dozens of clients – ranging from cutting-edge startups to blue-chip corporates – and provided a range of services including market entry and expansion strategies, regulatory risk mitigation, stakeholder management, commercial dispute resolution, CSR strategies, and executive thought leadership.

The Asia Group is the premier strategic advisory firm to the world's leading companies seeking to excel across the Indo-Pacific region. Headquartered in Washington, D.C. and supported by our office in Hanoi and Senior Advisors across Asia, The Asia Group is the partner of choice for corporate leaders, academic institutions, investors, and non-profits. We leverage decades of experience operating at the highest levels of government and business in Asia to provide our clients with strategic, high-impact, and cross-cutting advisory services.

To find out more about The Asia Group, please visit our website at www.theasiagroup.com or reach out to our media team at [email protected] .

SOURCE The Asia Group

Related Links

http://www.theasiagroup.com

