The Asia Pacific contributed xx% of market share in 2018 & is estimated to contribute a share of xx% in 2027. It is also the fastest growing region with a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting years.

KEY FINDINGS

Graphic films are used for various applications depending upon the industry type. They create a protective covering for consumer electronics, automobiles and improved aesthetics of residential and commercial establishments.







Global graphic film market is estimated to proliferate with a growth rate of 5.24% CAGR during the forecasting years of 2019-2027. The market is anticipated to grow to $39,455 million in 2027. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the estimated period is between 2019 and 2027.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The advancements in digital printing technique, the cost-effectiveness of the graphic film for promotion and the demand from the advertising as well as marketing industry are primarily driving the growth of the market.The price volatility in raw materials used for the manufacturing of graphic films has a negative impact on the profitability of the industry.



The rising environmental concern issues and fluctuations in prices of oils are hampering the resin prices, which are adding on to the cost pressure of raw material suppliers for the graphic film manufacturing process.

Graphic films have wide application in the automotive industry such as to increase fuel efficiency, protection from UV rays, vehicle wrapping, personalized graphic printing and more.Intense sunlight exposure leads to fuel wastage, so graphic films in the form of the coating are applied on the vehicle chassis surface to protect vehicles from intense sunlight exposure.



Thus, graphic films play a role in vehicle protection also.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global graphic film market has been segmented on the basis of four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the remaining countries collectively forming the Rest of World regional segment.In 2018, the majority of market share was captured by the Asia Pacific region in the global graphic film market by geography.



The Asia Pacific contributed xx% of market share in 2018 & is estimated to contribute a share of xx% in 2027.It is also the fastest growing region with a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting years.



The rising construction industry is expected to augment the growth of the graphic film market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period 2019-2027.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Wiman Corporation, E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Agfa Graphics, Arlon Graphics LLC, Avery Dennison Corporation (acquired by CCL Industries, Inc.), KAY Premium Marking Film Ltd., Jessup Manufacturing, Hexis SA, Drytac Corporation, 3M Company, Constantia Flexibles, Dunmore, CCL Industries, Covestro AG, Achilles USA Inc., and Amcor Ltd. are some of the companies operating in the market which have been exhaustively profiled in the report. Company profiles cover the analysis of important players. These companies are using organic and inorganic strategies for growth.



Companies mentioned

