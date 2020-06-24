NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Asia Pacific Endodontic Reparative Cement Market to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Regional Analysis and Forecast by Product Type, Indication, and End User.







The Asia Pacific endodontic reparative cement market is expected to reach US$ 94.95 million by 2027 from US$ 64.98 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The endodontic reparative cement market is growing primarily due to rise in endodontic procedures and growing support from government in Asian countries in the Asia Pacific region that are boosting the growth of the market over the years.Restraining factors, such as lack of access to dental care, unavailability of insurance cover, and COVID-19 pandemic are likely to slow down the growth of the market in the coming years.



Additionally, adoption of clinical practices of endodontic and advancements in endodontic procedures are likely to increase the growth of the endodontic reparative cement market during the forecast period.

Endodontic reparative cement is extensively used in a range of regenerative endodontic procedures, particularly while performing repairs of apical materials in teeth with necrotic pulps, and root canal filling in surgical processes. Additionally, the market has seen demands for these cements for managing periapical health in immature teeth with pulp necrosis and where roots are underdeveloped.

As the root canal procedures are safer and efficient, they are widely performed across Asia Pacific countries. According to the National Oral Health Survey of India (2002-03), the incidence of periodontal diseases was 57.0%, 67.7%, 89.6%, and 79.9% in the age brackets 12, 15, 35-44, and 65-74 years respectively. In India, the age-standard incidence of oral cancer is 12.6 per 100,000 people. In the age group from 65 to 74 years, 19% in India are toothless. According to FDI World Dental Federation, oral cancer is among the ten most common cancers globally, and is more prevalent in South Asia, due to in­creasing tobacco and alcohol consumption. According to the Indian Journal of Dental Research, for every 100,000 Indians, compared to South Asian males (30,903 in every 100,000), Indian males (31,489) had prevalence of dental caries. Among females, the same was 33,926 for South Asians and 34,426 for Indians. Thus, due to the growing number of endodontic procedures is boosting the demand for endodontic reparative cement.

The high cost of root canal procedures and limited coverage for dental care creates challenges for endodontic procedures.However, the presence of alternative techniques such as vital pulp therapy (VPT) and basic root canal therapy (BRT) are expected to accelerate the use of endodontic reparative cement for sealing.



These techniques utilize endodontic reparative cement, such as MTA and calcium hydroxide, as cavity liner pulp capping agents. The cost-effectiveness of VPT, compared to root canal treatment, has gained much attention and is expected to fuel the demand for endodontic reparative cement.

Asia Pacific countries are expecting to witness a huge challenge due to growing COVID-19.Due to the outbreak of disease, healthcare industries have been affected severely, considering the economic conditions in the current situation.



This pandemic is affecting the business operation of the various key players operating in this region. For instance, as per the Dental Tribune International, Dentsply Sirona among the market leader in the dental business is expecting a fall in its sales about US$60-70 million in the first quarter in the APAC countries such as Chinese, Japanese, South Korean, and Taiwanese markets the first quarter of this year.

In 2019, the bioceramic-based sealers segment accounted for the largest market share in the Asia Pacific endodontic reparative cement market.The growth of bioceramic-based sealers segment is due to growing preference in orthopedic treatments, such as joint or tissue replacements, and for coating metal implants to improve biocompatibility.



Therefore, due to large force of acceptance bioceramic-based sealers is likely to grow in the forecast period.

Some of the significant secondary sources for endodontic reparative cement market included in the report are the World Health Organization (WHO), National Oral Health Survey of India, Indian Journal of Dental Research, Australian Dental Association, and others.



