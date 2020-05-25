NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Asia Pacific Wipes Market to 2030 - Covid-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type (Baby Wipes, Facial Wipes, Moist Flushable Wipes, Household Wipes, and Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, and Others), and Country.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894527/?utm_source=PRN







The Asia Pacific wipes market is accounted to US$ 3,073.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2019-2030, to account to US$ 13,961.1 Mn by 2030.



Wipes are small moist cloth pieces that are used for cleaning surfaces.They are meant to reduce the use of cloth, paper, or any other liquids used for wiping.



These wipes used for light rubbing or friction wiping to remove dirt or liquid from the surface.They benefit by facilitating a convenient way of maintaining personal hygiene.



Apart from maintaining personal and household hygiene, wet tissues and wipes also exhibit antibacterial, exfoliating, and moisturizing properties.Moreover, rising concerns related to personal hygiene and increasing influence of social media and other promotional media have increased consumer awareness about health and hygiene products.



This has significantly driven the demand for personal care products such as baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, and household wipes. However, disinfectant wipes are mainly used in the medical industry, hotels and restaurants, schools, and colleges for disinfecting the surfaces. Thus, disinfectant wipes and sanitizers are used on a large scale as a precautionary measure to fight against the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Rising awareness among the consumers in the developed and developing countries about the importance of hygienic products have propelled the demand for wipes in Asia Pacific. The supermarkets and hypermarkets are gaining popularity among buyers for purchasing wipes in countries such as Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Increased use of mobile phones, computers, and laptops has helped in the growth of online, both in strength and volume.



The Asia Pacific wipes market is segmented on the basis of type into baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, household wipes, and others.The baby wipes segment is estimated to hold a leading share of the Asia Pacific wipes market, whereas the household wipes segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Baby wipes are saturated with solutions ranges from gentle cleansing ingredients such as water, moisturizing agents, fragrance, and preservatives to alcohol-based cleansing agents.The chemicals used in baby wipes do not harm the skin, and they rather help decrease skin irritation.



Facial wipes come with softeners, lotions, or added perfume to get the right properties or "feel." They are disposable in nature and are used as alternatives for cloth handkerchiefs. Facial wipes are made from woven and non-woven materials. The surface of these wipes is often made smoother by light calendaring. Flushable wipes are designed, engineered, and marketed in such a way that these can be flushed off for disposal in a properly designed, maintained, and operated municipal wastewater system. These wipes are designed and marketed for personal use in a bathroom setting and tested for compatibility with sewer systems. The wet wipes can serve a number of requirements for personal and household purposes. Household all-purpose cleaning wet wipes are also known as disinfectant wipes. The all-purpose disinfecting household wipes effectively clean, shine, and deodorizes all hard washable surfaces with antibacterial action. The household wipes are impregnated with high performance formulation with a citrus orange fragrance. The others segment includes foot wipes, glass and surface wipes, shoe polishing wipes, and others. These products are sold by various producers under national and local brands through different packaging formats, such as pouches, premium plastics, containers, and sachets..



The Asia-Pacific wipes market is sub segmented into Australia, India, Japan, China, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.China holds the largest share in the market, and the wipes market in Japan is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Convenience is the key factor leading to a strong growth of wipes demand in Australia.Thus, baby wipes, facial wipes, moist flushable wipes, and household wipes are gaining high popularity among the consumers in the country.



Consumers are increasingly looking for convenient and time-saving and solutions for cleaning homes.Although the demand for all-purpose cleaning wipes and personal wipes is very high in Australia but the consumers are becoming more aware and concerned about the harmful impact of disposable wipes on the environment.



The consumers in China have become aware of the importance of the use of wipes for personal and household hygiene. This includes the use of general-purpose wipes for household purposes, baby wipes, facial cleansing wipes, and moist toilet wipes. Additionally, the rising incidences of communicable and infectious diseases, with the recent example of the COVID-19 outbreak, has driven consumers to take up various preventive measures, which has increased the use of wipes. India offers huge opportunities for the growth of wipes market players in Asia Pacific. The increase in number and adoption of modern retail channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online retailers as well as the growing middle-class population are the major factors leading to the growth of wipes market in India. Rising consumer concern for personal and home hygiene in Japan is driving sales of wipes, especially household purpose wipes. The introduction of innovative types of wipes with antibacterial and disinfectant properties has led to a surge in demand for wipes in Japan. The growing interest of consumers in hygiene is a major trend in South Korea, as consumers are keen to use moist toilet wipes as they do not want to use public electronic bidets. During menstruation, females in South Korea prefer using their own moist toilet wipes when away from home. This trend has propelled the demand for wipes in South Korea over the past few years. The rest of APAC includes Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam, including other countries. Singapore and Malaysia have developed economies, which reflects in high spending power to consumers. The consumers are moving toward hygienic personal care products and are also willing to pay higher prices for the same. The increasing demand for wipes in these countries is backed by an improved lifestyle with high purchasing power of consumers.



Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Procter & Gamble, The Clorox Company, Contac Inc., Diamond Wipes International Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Rockline Industries Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Nice-Pak Products, Inc., and S.C. Johnson & Son are among the major players operating in the Asia-Pacific wipes market .



The COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe.The COVID-19 virus is transmitted through contact with infected persons or carriers via respiratory droplets when they cough or sneeze, people are focusing on personal hygiene and household cleanliness.



Surfaces play a significant role in transmitting pathogens; hence, preventing them from getting contaminated is important.As of March 2020, China, Italy, Iran, Spain, republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths.



The pandemic has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries.



The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing and delivery schedules, and sales of various goods in different regions, including Asia Pacific. Besides this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and Asia Pacific are affecting the business collaboration and partnership opportunities. The consumer goods industry is one of the major industries in Asia Pacific suffering serious consequences in the form of supply chain disruptions, technology events cancellations, office shutdowns, etc. The COVID-19 is anticipated to cause a loss of more than US$ 3 billion in Asia Pacific. The consequence and impact totally depends on the spread of the virus, and it is likely to worsen in the coming months. To reduce the effect of this pandemic, the governments of Asia Pacific countries are enforcing prolonged lockdowns, which is, in a way, having a negative impact on various markets in these countries. The Airports Council International (ACI) Asia Pacific warned that the prolonged duration of the COVID-19 outbreak would adversely impact the region's airport connectivity and economic sustainability, significantly restricting them from achieving previously set goals and objectives.



The overall Asia-Pacific wipes market size has been derived in accordance to both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia-Pacific wipes market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia-Pacific wipes market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894527/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

