The ASK Method Company and Bucket.io Announce the Addition of New Chief Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASK Method Company, an INC 5000 Fastest Growing Company in 4 of the last 5 years, and its sister company, Bucket.io, have added a new Chief Marketing Officer to their ranks. Trey Sheneman, of Franklin, Tennessee, has joined both organizations in the role, bringing 12 years of experience in digital marketing and 16 years of experience in organizational leadership to the table. Trey joined the team in early February and now oversees the Go To Market, Partner Relations, Content and Performance Marketing functions for the businesses. He will also contribute as a member of the teaching faculty, covering topics such as Traffic and Demand Generation, Positioning, and Customer Persona Mapping.

Prior to joining The ASK Method Company and Bucket.io, Trey Sheneman spent over 3 years leading the marketing function for the RamseyPlus division within Ramsey Solutions, where he led a team of over 70 marketing professionals, creatives, content strategists, and engineers.

There he helped increase conversion rates, subscription rates, and renewal rates to new record highs, helping the business transition into a digital-first environment. Over the last 12 years, he has both led internal, client-side marketing teams and taken start-up growth marketing agencies from their infancy to noteworthy success–working with blue-chip clients like Coca-Cola, Hilton, and Lindt along the way.

"On behalf of the entire team here, let me say how personally and incredibly excited I am to welcome Trey to the team. He is going to help lead and usher in a new era of growth and expansion, which will enable us to reach more entrepreneurs and broaden our impact in the world," submitted CEO, Ryan Levesque.

When asked about why he joined Ryan and the team at The ASK Method Company and Bucket.io, Trey had this to say: "What Ryan, Tylene, Richard, and the team have created for small business owners across the globe is unmatched. Their genuine care for people and the craft of digital marketing, as well as their commitment to continuous improvement and grit, are all shared values of mine. I feel strategically positioned to help take both brands forward into their next wave of growth as we help online creators, entrepreneurs, dreamers, and doers launch and grow their businesses online in a profound way."

The ASK Method® Company is a 4x Inc. 5000 company, and was most recently named the #7 fastest growing company in Austin Texas and the #50 fastest growing educational company in the USA. The ASK Method® Company is led by an international and diverse team of over 70 men and women around the world who support customers and clients all over the globe. The company and its founders have been featured in some of the largest media publications in the world, including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Entrepreneur, The Los Angeles Times, Harvard Business Review and USA Today. CEO and co-founder Ryan Levesque has written two national bestselling books, including Ask, which was named the #1 Marketing Book of the year in 2017 by Inc. Magazine.

Its sister company, Bucket.io, is a SaaS Market Segmentation platform that enables marketers and entrepreneurs to build multi-step Segmentation Funnels including Quizzes, Assessments, Questionnaires, and Surveys complete with branching logic and outcome mapping. Bucket.io was named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2021.

