Strategic alliances to trend in the market. Pharmaceuticaq companies are working in collaboration for the development of medications for the treatment of aspergillosis. These alliances can enhance R&D activities for new drugs for the management of aspergillosis. Such alliances help companies to develop therapeutic drugs which can be introduced quickly into the market. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the aspergillosis drugs market will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing awareness of aspergillosis

To create awareness about aspergillosis and other diseases and treatment options and avoid delay in diagnosis, the Aspergillus Website, funded by the Fungal Infection Trust in partnership with the University of Manchester, was created. The site provides detailed information about the fungus Aspergillus and the diseases it causes.

Increasing popularity of generic drugs

The development of generic drugs is simple, and less time taking and also requires minimal R&D expenditure than the innovator drugs. Thus, the launch of generic drugs in lesser price than the innovator drugs id diluting and hampering the growth of the aspergillosis drugs market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the aspergillosis drugs market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Astellas Pharma and Gilead the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising strategic alliances and the increasing awareness of aspergillosis, will provide considerable growth opportunities to aspergillosis drugs manufactures. Astellas Pharma, Gilead, Johnson & Johnson Services, Merck Sharp & Dohme, and Pfizer are some of the major companies covered in this report.



