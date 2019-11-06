The ASR Alert System Is Revolutionizing Safety for Coca-Cola and its Employees

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the number of active shooters skyrocketing across the US every year – including more than 300 this year alone, one company has decided to take the lead on safety. Coca-Cola Bottling Plants in both Kokomo and Plymouth, Indiana have become the first plants to install the ASR Threat Alert System (TAS) to enhance the safety and security of its employees.

Coca-Cola Bottling Plant Manager, Mike Fox says, "Here at Coca-Cola of Kokomo, we feel it's important to be proactive when it comes to safety. Not only does this system help protect our employees but it protects our operation as well. We want our employees to feel safe in their environment. The ASR Threat Alert System is a game-changer, by allowing us to do both."

"We appreciate the opportunity to install TAS at these two Coca-Cola Bottling plants," said Hector Delgado, President at ASR Alert Systems. "Our system empowers Coca-Cola employees to notify local first responders, 911 dispatch, and all personnel within their facility in an active shooter/assailant situation with the simple push of a button. The notification pinpoints and provides the exact location of the threat. This not only helps police respond immediately with accurate information, but it also helps employees know where the threat is located so they can run away from the threat, not towards it."

About:

ASR Alert Systems – based out of Juno Beach, FL, and serving customers across the US, ASR provides state-of-the-art security technology specializing in the field of threat alert notifications to local Law Enforcement and First Responders in the event of a crisis, reducing response time, which in turn can save lives.

Coca-Cola – More than a single company, the Coca-Cola Company leads a franchise system based on the foundation of local bottlers. Collectively, the system has more than 90,000 employees in the United States, including those in both Kokomo and Plymouth, Indiana.

