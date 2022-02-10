The Assessment Company® and John Beck Release New Book, Breaking The Code: Hiring Strategies, Occupational DNA®, & the Modern Organization

DONALDSONVILLE, La., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Assessment Company® and CEO, John Beck, Jr., author, are pleased to announce the release of the highly-anticipated book, Breaking The Code: Hiring Strategies, Occupational DNA®, & the Modern Organization. www.getbecksbooks.com

In Breaking the Code: Hiring Strategy, Occupational DNA and the Modern Organization, John Beck, Jr., CEO/Owner of The Assessment Company® presents a unique and entirely convincing view of the science of Occupational DNA. ODNA® helps businesses identify the best role for employees based on their thinking style, behaviors and interests.

In an engaging style, using real-world stories and relatable issues, Beck uncovers the difficulties associated with traditional hiring practices. Throughout his 30 plus years of experience observing, leading and coaching others, Beck identifies the problems that has challenged many companies for years. He shows how adaptive assessments have revolutionized the ever- changing world of conventional employee selection. The negative impact of many customary practices can be reversed using the techniques set forth throughout the chapters of his book which include:

We Hire on Skill & Fire on Fit Stuck in the Past, Consumed in the Present The Dirty Little Secret Adapt or Die: Fix Form Vs. Adaptive Assessments Finding The Right Prescription Occupational DNA® (ODNA®) Revealed The Role of Adaptive Testing The ODNA® Process The ROI of ODNA® Closing Thoughts

About the Author

John P. Beck, Jr., CEO/Owner of The Assessment Company®, one of the world's leading employee assessment solutions firms.

John is recognized as the world's leading expert in the field of Occupational DNA®, the science of helping businesses identify the best role for employees based on their thinking style, behaviors and interests.

For over thirty years, John has practiced and refined his skills and knowledge of human resources, selection, training, coaching, onboarding, employee safety and talent development. Additionally, John holds numerous trademarks and patents. He is the host of the Hire Up podcast which covers a range of human resource topics with guest interviews.

Since 2014, John and The Assessment Company® have been recognized as a Wiley Diamond Award Winner for their outstanding achievement and commitment to empowering organizations to reach their full potential through their greatest asset – people. The Diamond Award is the highest tier of recognition presented by Wiley Workforce Solutions.

About the Book

Title: Breaking the Code: Hiring Strategy, Occupational DNA® and The Modern Organization

Author: John P. Beck, Jr.

Publish Date: December 1, 2021 Price: $19.95 (hardcover) Pages: 130

ISBN: 979-8776028281

Available on Amazon.com

About The Assessment Company®

Since 1994, The Assessment Company® has evolved into the leading employee assessment firm, specializing in sales, implementation and support of Occupational DNA® assessment solutions.



The Assessment Company is also an authorized partner of Wiley Workforce Solutions and represents all three brands: PXT Select™, Everything DiSC® and Five Behaviors® of a Cohesive Team. The firm is recognized as a Diamond Award Partner with Wiley.



In addition to Wiley, The Assessment Company is also a Partner with TalentClick, a leading publisher of safety assessment solutions. For more information, visit www.theassessmentcompany.com

