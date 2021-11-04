The Asset (r)Evolution Podcast: A new voice on crypto-investing and blockchain Tweet this

In its debut episode, host Marc Nichols sits down with Griffin Knight, Head of Product at Blockchange . Griffin shares his personal journey into the digital asset space and how he developed the "crypto bug," as well as the evolution of Blockchange and why they focus on providing sophisticated solutions for financial advisors.

Griffin adds his unique technology perspective to the conversation as he and Marc discuss how advisors can evaluate the various options available across the full spectrum of digital assets. They also discuss what direct exposure really means in markets that operate 24/7, 365 - and why active management is so important.

Upcoming episodes will include heavy hitters in the crypto-verse including Ethan McMahon of Chainalysis , Leslie Lamb, host of the podcast CryptoUnstacked , and Dan Weiskopf, co-portfolio manager of the BLOK ETF among others.

Episodes drop bi-weekly and listeners can tune in on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Amazon Music , or wherever you like to listen. Episodes are also available on Arbor Digital's website and can be watched on YouTube . If you have an Alexa device or the app installed on your smartphone, you can enable and listen by saying "Alexa, enable the Asset Revolution Podcast."

