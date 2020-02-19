The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Porphyria

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Assistance Fund (TAF), an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new financial assistance program for people living with porphyria. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket costs for treatment, such as copayments, health insurance premiums, and incidental medical expenses, resulting from the condition.

Porphyria is a group of metabolic disorders resulting when enzyme activity is altered within the heme biosynthetic pathway, which leads to overproduction of porphyrins or porphyria precursors. Symptoms of acute hepatic porphyria are typically abdominal pain, muscle weakness, chest pain and problems within the nervous system. Without a cure, treatment is necessary for patients to reduce the frequency of symptoms.[1]

"People living with porphyria experience symptoms that cause extreme discomfort, including severe abdominal pain, nausea, and even paralysis," said Mark P. McGreevy, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Thanks to our generous donors, TAF's new Porphyria Financial Assistance Program will allow people living with porphyria to manage their symptoms without the worry of how they will pay for their treatment."

"A porphyria diagnosis is often overwhelming for patients based on the symptoms alone," said Kristen Wheeden, Executive Director of the American Porphyria Foundation. "It is imperative that people living with porphyria have access to available treatments to minimize their pain and discomfort while increasing their quality of life. We are grateful to The Assistance Fund for opening this program."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (855) 927-1624 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

