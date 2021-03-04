The Associated Press auctions its first NFT commemorating AP's historic use of the blockchain for distributing 2020 election data

AP has counted the vote in U.S. elections since 1848, including national, state and local races along with key ballot measures. They have also won 54 Pulitzer Prizes, including 32 for photography. AP's photographers and journalists have captured some of the most important events in history from Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima to Apollo 11 to Tiananmen Square .

"AP has a long history of capturing important moments throughout history. Digital historical artifacts like this innovative NFT artwork represent the next step in the evolution of marking historical events digitally," said Dwayne Desaulniers, AP's Director of Data Licensing.

The artwork depicts a visual of the electoral college map viewed from space. The map uses election data AP published on-chain using Everipedia's OraQle software in the 2020 US Presidential Election. This first-of-its-kind digital artifact will be a 1/1 edition and will be the first time a major organization cryptographically signs off on such a historical event.

AP's unique Ethereum address acts as a cryptographic signature offering authenticity of The Associated Press calls the 2020 Presidential Election on Blockchain - A View from Outer Space and has verified the historic election data displayed in the piece and the metadata in the NFT. Within the NFT's metadata AP has included the exact date and time that AP called the election, the electoral college votes won by Republicans and Democrats, the names of both candidates, and the number of votes received by each candidate. This digital artifact will be of great historical and cultural significance for future generations to come as it comes at a time where we are witnessing the digital transformation of media and the emergence of cryptographically verified data.

"This digital artwork represents a glimpse of how organizations like The Associated Press are going to be marking important historical events in the future. The fact that this is the first ever 1/1 makes it really significant," said Everipedia Co-Founder and CEO Theodor Forselius.

The Associated Press calls the 2020 Presidential Election on Blockchain - A View from Outer Space will be auctioned off on OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace. The auction will start on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 and run for seven days with all bids denominated in Ethereum.

The artwork was designed by Marko Stanojevic, an internationally renowned digital artist who has created music videos, live visuals and art for top artists like Avicii, Alan Walker, Alesso, Axwell & Ingrosso as well as global brands like Pepsi and McDonalds.

The Associated Press calls the 2020 Presidential Election on Blockchain - A View from Outer Space is AP's first NFT artwork. AP and Everipedia have collaborated on calling several high-profile events on-chain including the 2021 Senate Runoff Elections and the Super Bowl in addition to the Presidential Election. We also have many future Everipedia OraQle collaborations lined up. The Associated Press calls the 2020 Presidential Election on Blockchain - A View from Outer Space piece is the first in a series of one-off NFTs created for historic events by The Associated Press.

About Everipedia

Originally started in 2014 as a more modern and inclusive alternative to Wikipedia, Everipedia has become the world's first encyclopedia to use blockchain technology to enable content creators to become stakeholders in the knowledge base themselves and earn rewards for their contributions. Everipedia has since then leveraged blockchain technology to expand further into decentralized finance products. Find out more at everipedia.org and follow Everipedia on Facebook and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Leslie Mayer

FortyThree, Inc.

831.401.3175

[email protected]

SOURCE Everipedia