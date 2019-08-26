The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy announces 2019 40 Under 40 list

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) today announced the 2019 class of 40 Under 40 winners.

The 40 Under 40 program is designed to recognize the future leaders within the health care philanthropy community. AHP is honoring these 40 young professionals because they are shaping the future of the health care development industry. Collectively, they are changing the world—one campaign at a time.

"These honorees are part of a select group of health care philanthropy professionals who have demonstrated impressive career achievements, deep community involvement and the potential to be a leader in our profession for years to come," said Alice Ayres, AHP president & CEO.

The 40 winners will be recognized at the 2019 AHP Annual International Conference October 23-26 in Washington, D.C. Recognition events will include an invitation-only breakfast and award dinner on Thursday, October 24, during the conference.

"I am excited to celebrate their achievements in Washington, D.C. at AHP's International Conference," Ayres said. "Congratulations to them all!"

To learn more about the 40 Under 40 program and each of this year's recipients, visit www.ahp.org/40under40.

The Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) is an international professional organization dedicated exclusively to development professionals who encourage charity in health care organizations. Established in 1967, AHP is the source for education, networking, information and research in health care philanthropy.

AHP's 4,300 members represent more than 2,200 health care facilities around the world. They collectively raise more than $11 billion each year for community health services.

Allana Schwaab

703-538-3154, allana@ahp.org

www.ahp.org

SOURCE Association for Healthcare Philanthropy

